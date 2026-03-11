NC State Receives Praise From Next Opponent in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE — NC State found out which team it would face in the second round of the ACC Tournament late Tuesday afternoon, as Jeff Capel led the 15th-seeded Pittsburgh Panthers to victory over 10th-seeded Stanford. The Panthers won the game at the buzzer and will now face the Wolfpack for the second time in the 2025-26 season, looking to avenge a Jan. 24 loss.

The Pack didn't play its best game against the Panthers on the road, but found a way to win despite being bludgeoned in the rebounding battle . While NC State didn't finish the season strongly, Pitt had a nightmare run through the ACC, ending the year with just five wins in conference play. Capel discussed the Pack after his team's win on Tuesday.

What Capel said about NC State

Mar 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) drives the ball against Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

NC State (19-12, 10-8 ACC) took down Pitt (13-19, 5-13 ACC) in the midst of a six-game win streak, but hadn't hit its peak yet. Things changed down the stretch for the Wolfpack, as it lost six of its final seven games in the regular season. Capel's only impression of NC State came during the team's ascent to stardom rather than its tumble back down to reality.

"They're obviously good," he told reporters after the win over Stanford. "They've been one of the better teams in our league. I know they've struggled a little bit down the stretch just following scores. I haven't really watched them since we played them."

Mar 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel III reacts to a call during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

In NC State's 81-72 win over the Panthers, senior guard Quadir Copeland was one of the Pack's stars of the show. The savvy guard finished with 20 points and nine assists, carving up the Pitt defense in transition and helping sharpshooting sophomore Paul McNeil can five 3-pointers to get the Wolfpack over the hump in the Steel City. Copeland's outing impressed Capel greatly.

"I'm a huge fan of Copeland, of his spirit, his competitive spirit. Obviously, they can score the basketball. They can shoot it," Capel said. "I know Able is playing really, really well. Ven Lubin is playing really well. They provide some challenges with how well they can play off the bounce. They have really big guards. Then Copeland is a really unique player and is playing at a really high level.

Feb 28, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) celebrates against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"He can impact the game just by passing and his leadership, and he doesn't have to score. Williams can really score. So again, we'll start preparing for them when we get back. But really grateful for the opportunity to have a chance to play them again."

Capel's job has been a hot topic amongst analysts around the country. Pitt's head coach could be fighting for his position at the ACC Tournament and NC State is in his way. The Wolfpack needs to be on point against a desperate Panther squad.

