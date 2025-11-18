NC State Takes AP Poll Hit After Upset Loss
RALEIGH — Wes Moore and NC State dipped several spots in the latest AP Poll after splitting their games for the second straight week. The Wolfpack landed at No. 16 in the third week's edition, falling six spots from No. 10.
Now 2-2, Moore's squad completed the opening gauntlet of three ranked opponents in four games, with the lone respite coming at home against Maine. The last loss came Sunday at the hands of TCU, which moved up to the Wolfpack's old spot at No. 10 after a perfect 4-0 start to the 2025-26 season.
Moore and the Wolfpack will have two opportunities in the coming week to figure things out and find a way to play themselves back into the top 10 before conference play begins in a few weeks. NC State will face Coastal Carolina on Wednesday and Rhode Island on Sunday, with both games set to be played at Reynolds Coliseum.
Breaking Down the Poll
NC State's dip wasn't as severe as it could've been, as both of the Wolfpack's losses came against highly-competitive teams currently ranked ahead in the poll. The home loss to the Horned Frogs likely hurt more than a neutral site loss to USC the Sunday prior, but TCU looks like it could be in for a return to the Elite Eight on the back of a very strong class of transfers.
As for the ACC, NC State came in ahead of Notre Dame at No. 24 and Louisville at No. 21, while Duke fell completely out of the top 25 after another loss. Fellow in-state rival North Carolina stayed ahead of the Pack at No. 14 despite a loss to No. 3 UCLA in Las Vegas earlier in the week. The voters still see the Wolfpack as a contender in the ACC despite the disappointing start to the season.
The loss to TCU proved to be somewhat eye-opening for Moore and his players. A lack of energy across the roster seems to be a larger problem than the coaching staff anticipated heading into the season. However, Moore and his assistants know what needs to improve if this team is to be more competitive against higher-level competition in the months to come.
Sophomore forward Tilda Trygger's emergence as the primary scorer against TCU also looked like it could be important for the confidence of the group moving forward. Heaps of pressure were placed on junior guard Zoe Brooks heading into the season, so some relief from Trygger could be just what the Wolfpack needs to get things turned around.
