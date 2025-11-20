NC State, Virginia Reportedly Eyed for Historic Game in Brazil
RALEIGH — While the focus around NC State football remains finishing the 2025 season strongly, talks about a potentially historic moment for the program coming in 2026 came out of nowhere Tuesday. The Wolfpack's matchup against Virginia for next year was reportedly selected to be played in Brazil, according to reports from the Wolfpacker and 247Sports.
While details about the matchup remain murky and NC State declined to comment on the game, all signs point to the Wolfpack taking its talent to South America for an unprecedented matchup.
Potential Obstacles Still Exist
While the initial reports indicated the trip to Brazil was close to being finalized, a conflicting report from Brazilian outlet oQuarterback suggested the event wasn't as close to the finish line as it was initially believed to be.
"Some issues still remain open. There is no defined game venue, there are negotiations with Estádio Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro, but there is no contract," the outlet wrote in an X post Wednesday afternoon. "There is also no structured financing for the event to take place and this needs to advance in the coming months for the game to be feasible."
College football has yet to hit Brazil, but the NFL made two trips to the country in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers played the first game in São Paolo in September of 2024, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers played in the same venue the following season.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has been somewhat opposed to playing games outside of recruiting markets for the Wolfpack, but the nature of collegiate athletics has changed to the point where adaptation might be the only way to survive. College football already took Europe by storm over the past few seasons, playing regular Week Zero games in Dublin over the last four seasons.
The trip out of the country would be a first for both Virginia and NC State, but it would not be the first ACC game played overseas. The 2024 matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech in Dublin, a game the Yellow Jackets won 24-21, was the last such game. Going even further back, Clemson played Wake Forest in Tokyo in 1982.
More and more details about the game are likely to emerge in the coming weeks. The two schools will continue working with the organizers to ensure the contracts are ironed out. As of now though, the Wolfpack will reportedly start the 2026 season with a new and exciting chapter.
