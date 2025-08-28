NC State vs. East Carolina Live Game Thread
NC State will host East Carolina for it's season opener of the 2025 college football season. Both teams are looking to start off the season strong, with the Wolfpack trying to get revenge for the Military Bowl
In this story:
RALEIGH, NC -- North Carolina State is set to play East Carolina in its season opener against the East Carolina Pirates. The two teams played against each other just months ago in the Military Bowl, with ECU winning 26-21.
The Wolfpack finished the 2024 season with a 6-7 record while the Pirates went 8-5 with the bowl victory. NC State would love nothing more than to open this season with a win, especially after the Military Bowl finished with an ugly brawl which saw several players ejected and a referee injured.
The game is set to kick off at 7 P.M. EST in front of a sold out crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium and can be watched on ACC Network.
Be sure to follow along for updates throughout the contest.
Game Thread
Published |Modified