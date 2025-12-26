How NC State's Offensive Line Performed in 2025

RALEIGH — Throughout the 2025 season, NC State's various position groups experienced highs and lows, battling through injuries, difficult matchups and general changes en route to an 8-5 finish with a win in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl to wrap things up.

One of the more consistent groups for the Wolfpack was the offensive line. Despite dealing with some injuries and rotations at the guard positions, the other three spots were solid in their reps against pass rush and in blocking for the run. Their efforts helped sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey take massive strides in his second season as a signal caller for the Wolfpack.

NC State offensive linemen by snaps (100-plus)

Junior left tackle Jacarrius Peak - 849 snaps

Senior center Jalen Grant - 849 snaps

Sophomore right tackle Teague Andersen - 727 snaps

Senior left guard Anthony Carter Jr. - 597 snaps

Sophomore guard Kamen Smith - 426 snaps

Freshman guard Spike Sowells Jr. - 350 snaps

Sophomore guard/tackle Rico Jackson - 314 snaps

Senior guard Yousef Mugharbil - 113 snaps

Sophomore guard Val Erickson - 110 snaps

Inside the performance of the offensive line

Keeping Bailey upright was critical for the Wolfpack's offensive success. While the young passer was sacked 23 times in 2025, only 11 were credited to NC State offensive linemen by the end of the season. As a pass blocking unit, the line was fairly consistent and strong against even or lesser competition, primarily struggling against teams with elite pass rush like Miami, Notre Dame and Duke.

Jacarrius Peak was the standout of the group in pass protection, finishing the year with an 83.5 grade in pass blocking according to Pro Football Focus. He accounted for just three of the sacks allowed while playing the most snaps of any offensive lineman on the Wolfpack other than Jalen Grant. The tackle opposite Peak, Teague Andersen, allowed just one sack on the year per PFF.

NC State's offensive line was overshadowed in run blocking situations by the dominant tight end room in that regard. However, head coach Dave Doeren and offensive line coach Garett Tujague decided to plug in highly-touted freshman Spike Sowells Jr. at right guard after experimenting with some other options at that position during the early portion of the season. That move paid off, as Sowells finished as the Wolfpack's best run blocker, grading out at 67.7 in that category.

The Wolfpack ended the year as the eighth-best rushing offense in the ACC, but the team's success in short-yardage situations came in large part due to the efforts of the offensive line. The group embraced blocking for freshman quarterback Will Wilson, who scored 10 rushing touchdowns. Entering the season, multiple members of the line said the goal was to go unnoticed. For the most part, the group lived up to that goal.

