No. 10 NC State Drops Another Midweek Matchup to Mid-Major

RALEIGH — No. 10 NC State entered Tuesday's game against Elon riding high, following a week with a ranked win and three more to go along with it. However, the Wolfpack continued to deal with some warts, especially at the plate, as the high-powered offense disappeared for the third time in the 2026 season, ultimately losing to the Phoenix 2-0.

The Wolfpack mustered just four hits in the game and fell behind early. Once Elon settled in, it was clear the visitors were looking to make a statement. NC State's RPI dropped to 175 following the loss, but ACC play is right around the corner. Still, the Pack needs to make massive improvements to its consistency to turn things around.

Wolfpack lineup and stats

CF Ty Head: 0-4, K 1B Chris McHugh: 0-4, 3 K 2B Luke Nixon: 1-4 3B/LF Sherman Johnson: 0-2, BB SS Mikey Johnson: 1-3 RF Brayden Fraasman: 1-3 DH Brandon Novy: 0-2 -- PH/DH Dalton Bargo -- 0-1, K C Preston Bonn: 0-3 LF Rett Johnson: 0-1 -- PH/3B Wyatt Peifer: 1-2

RHP Ryder Garino: 2 IP, R, ER, 2 BB, 3 K (L, 0-1)

RHP Danny Heintz: IP, 2 H, R, ER, 2 BB, K

RHP Aiden Kitchings: 3 IP, H, BB, 2 K

RHP Sam Harris: 2 IP, H, K

LHP Luke Hemric: IP, 2 K

What happened?

NC State's offense fell back into a little more inconsistency against the Phoenix, struggling to string together hits on a warm afternoon in Raleigh. Through the first five innings, the Wolfpack tallied just two hits, while Elon starter Owen Winebarger came up with out after out in that stretch. Elliott Avent tried to mix things up with his bench as the hitting continued to struggle, but it didn't amount to anything.

Both of Elon's runs came in the first three innings, while NC State got wiped out by Winebarger in his 6.1 innings of work. First, a sacrifice-fly brought home a run for the Phoenix. In the third inning, Elon got two runners on base and placed some stress on Garion. He allowed a single up the middle, bringing another run across.

The good old strike'em out throw'em out. pic.twitter.com/LdmqrOnijC — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) March 10, 2026

Bonn failed to replicate the same success at the plate he had in his debut on Sunday, going without a hit. He made one bad throw that didn't harm the Wolfpack in his second start behind the dish. NC State's defense kept things from getting far worse than they could've been.

The Pack will try to get things back on track in the first conference series of the season, as it hosts Boston College for a three-game set, beginning on Friday at the Doak.

