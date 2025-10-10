Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman Praises NC State Duo
NC State and No. 16 Notre Dame are set to kick off in just over 24 hours in South Bend. The Fighting Irish are looking to make it four straight wins after a 0-2 start, and the Wolfpack are trying to build off the momentum they gained after decimating Campbell, 56-10, a week ago.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman took to the podium one final time to give his final thoughts.
Freeman’s final thoughts
Quarterback CJ Bailey and running back Hollywood Smothers are two real threats to any team that matches up with them. Smothers is second in the nation for total yardage, and Bailey is fourth in passing yards.
The two have found their stride under offensive coordinator Kurt Roper, and it’s created a headache for opposing teams to prepare for.
- “Yeah, I mean, you said what I see on film, right?” Freeman said. “The length of the quarterback and his ability to throw it and spread it out. I know the tight end has the most receptions, but he does a good job of spreading the ball and making good decisions."
- "And Smothers is a real problem. He is a challenge. He is really good. He's got great contact balance. He makes you miss a really good spin move, and so we have to continue to pursue the ball.”
- “There's going to be missed tackles. In any game, there are missed tackles, but we have to make sure that we're gang-tackling Smothers. That we're relentlessly pursuing the football and we're physical when we get there, and we're taking good and proper angles."
- "And with Bailey, you've got to try to make him uncomfortable with pre-snap reads. You've got to try to get pressure on him, and you can't let him escape vertically. You can't let him escape through the B-gap and run vertically to extend plays as a passer.”
Preparing for opposing players takes an entire team’s effort. The scout team is tasked with preparing the starters for a glimpse of what they’ll see on Saturday, but Bailey is hard to replicate, standing at 6-foot-6. The Fighting Irish have a solution.
- “If you've got some guys that can kind of try to emulate (Bailey) throwing the ball, but, with some of those athletic, really athletic quarterbacks, we can use Scrap Richardson to do some running,” Freeman said. “We used him this week to emulate the Wildcat quarterback. But Blake [Hebert] has done a great job of being our scout team quarterback.”
