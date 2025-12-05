Four Potential Scenarios That Could Change CFP Rankings Before Bracket Release
Following the nine conference championships this weekend, the final edition of the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Sunday, along with the official 12-team CFP bracket.
Over the upcoming conference championship weekend, contending teams will be looking to claim first-round byes, home games and/or their spots in the Playoff, whether that’s through their play on the field or their pleas off of it.
While a number of teams have already appeared to clinch their ticket to the CFP, there are still several spots up for grabs as well as opportunities to move up or down in the bracket. Ahead of the weekend, here are four changes that could take place in the final rankings.
1. Indiana jumps Ohio State to No. 1
As the two remaining undefeated power-four teams, Ohio State and Indiana have rightfully claimed the top-two spots in the CFP and AP Top-25 rankings. Ohio State has ranked No. 1 while Indiana has ranked No. 2 in each edition of the CFP rankings this season.
Ohio State and Indiana will face each other on Saturday in the Big Ten championship game. Regardless of the outcome, both teams are expected to remain in the top-four and have byes in the first round of the CFP. However, if Indiana defeats Ohio State, they could overtake the Buckeyes as the No. 1 team heading into the playoff.
2. Alabama, Notre Dame swap again
Perhaps the biggest surprise of this week’s rankings was the committee flipping Notre Dame and Alabama by moving the Irish down to No. 10 and the Crimson Tide up to No. 9 despite both teams winning their final regular season games.
The decision received plenty of pushback, and it would not be surprising to see the two schools switch back, especially if Alabama loses to Georgia in the SEC championship game. Alternatively, if Alabama beats Georgia for a second time, it could potentially move them even higher in the rankings to secure a home game.
3. BYU wins, creates chaos in the rankings
BYU is set to face Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game this weekend, and a win could secure their berth into the CFP. Texas Tech blew them out 29-7 earlier this season, but with their shot at the Playoff on the line, they will be motivated to rebound in this game.
If BYU does win, it could have ramifications for multiple teams. The No. 10 seed, currently Notre Dame, likely would no longer make it. In addition, Texas Tech losing could potentially cost them a first-round bye since they currently rank No. 4. It’s unclear how a loss could affect Texas Tech, especially since they beat BYU earlier this year, but they likely don’t want to find out what could happen.
4. Duke beats Virginia, opens door for James Madison
The ACC championship will see No. 17 Virginia take on 7-5 Duke. If the Blue Devils were to prevail, it would open the door for the CFP committee to choose No. 25 James Madison and leave the ACC out of the playoff. The winner of North Texas-Tulane is already expected to advance, but 11-1 James Madison could as well with a win over Troy and a Virginia loss.