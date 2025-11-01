Alijah Lacey Breaks Down His NC State Visit
Coming off NC State's 53-34 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct 25, the Wolfpack return home to play No. 8 Georgia Tech. This is the most brutal part of their schedule as they had to play No. 16 Notre Dame, the Yellow Jackets, and No. 10 Miami in a four-game span.
With two Bye weeks to get things back on track, NC State knows it'll have all the time in the world to prepare for the Hurricanes. That said, one of Georgia's standout junior college players, Alijah Lacey, will be in attendance as the Wolfpack takes on Georgia Tech.
Alijah Lacey's Decision to Attend Juco
Junior college players don't always receive the type of love they should, but their decision to play for a Juco could prove to save their career. For Lacey, he knows just how important that decision was.
"Honestly it’s a blessing," Lacey said. "I talked to my grand dad and step father about making the decision to go juco and it’s the best decision I’ve made for myself in my life."
Lacey, a 6'4'' 232-pound EDGE rusher, currently attends Georgia Military College. The Bloomingdale, GA, native has a few offers thrown his way, but his upcoming visit with NC State could prove to be the difference maker.
Lacey Discusses His Connection With The School
"Honestly, I just loved NC State as a kid," Lacey added. "When I first watched football, they were the team I watched. When I was like 5 or 6, that's how I started to love football."
Dave Doeren's squad sits at 4-4 (1-3) as they try to navigate their way through a difficult conference schedule. Their loss to Pitt stung quite a bit, but they know they're able to return home after a grueling two-game road trip.
Once they return home, Lacey will be in attendance. It's purely a coincidence that their November 1 game is against Georgia Tech, but the No. 6 Juco player in Georgia has a ton of confidence in his abilities.
Leaving Carter-Finley Stadium With An Offer
Currently, Lacy holds offers from Eastern Michigan, South Alabama, Arkansas State, Valdosta State, Jacksonville State, Southern Mississippi, Georgia State, Kennesaw State, and Northeastern State. Those offers go back to Sept 24, when Northeastern State first offered.
Lacey discussed his relationship with NC State and how his visit came to be, "My connection with NC State started when Coach Stewart and I had a conversation. I got invited to the game, and I hope to walk out with an offer."
"I really like NC State and it would definitely be a top choice," Lacey added. With an additional visit planned to Oklahoma State on November 15, Lacy said, "You can expect me to make the right decision when the time comes to make that decision!"
Currently holding nine offers, the Wolfpack has a chance to make it an even 10 when he takes the field on Nov 1.
