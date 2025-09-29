Recapping the ACC Action from Week 5
The NC State Wolfpack suffered its second straight loss, this time falling 23-21 to a Virginia Tech team led by interim head coach Philip Montgomery.
The result in the Wolfpack game Saturday was just one of several shocking upsets and close games across the ACC over the course of the weekend. With Miami, the conference front-runner, on a bye, the other contenders had chances to show their teeth. Some took the opportunities and succeeded, while others suffered defeats.
On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett breaks down the Week 5 ACC slate, discussing results and their impact on the rest of the conference season.
Following NC State's devastating and emotional loss, head coach Dave Doeren spoke to the media about the team's current state. After three weeks, the Wolfpack looked like it could be a contender for one of the top four spots in the standings, but now looks more like a middle-of-the-road program.
Below is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability:
From the Opening Statement
- Doeren: "I'd like to thank our fans for showing up. You guys were amazing and I know how much you wanted that win. We wanted it, trust me, more than you did. We really wanted to bring coach Eliot's family some joy tonight and we didn't deliver on that.
- "You've got to give Virginia Tech credit. They won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and that's not indicative of our football team. It hasn't been this year, but that was the tale of the game. (Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey) didn't have time to throw in the first half. Obviously, we didn't run the football efficiently or else you would've seen Hollywood (Smothers) having the same numbers he's been having..."
On CJ Bailey being sacked five times in the loss
- Doeren: "They didn't do anything crazy. They were moving a lot, as far as stunts and things, but they just beat us. Our offensive tackles have been really good this year against some good defensive ends and we got beat. Their ends powered us into the quarterback multiple times. Collapsed the pocket on CJ and he didn't have time to throw in the first half. Obviously, that hurt us. We only scored one time in the first half."
