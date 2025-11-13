The Red Reckoning Continues: Darrion Williams Sets New Career High
Darrion Williams delivered a career-defining performance to lead NC State past UNC Greensboro in dominant fashion. The ACC Preseason Player of the Year made Wolfpack history while showing why the Red Reckoning has arrived in Raleigh.
Williams Explodes for Career Night
Williams torched the Spartans for a career-high 32 points in NC State's crushing 110-64 victory at the Lenovo Center. The senior forward was unstoppable, shooting 12-of-19 from the field and a blistering 6-of-8 from three-point range.
Williams added 10 rebounds for his first double-double in an NC State uniform. He also recorded four steals and two assists, stuffing the stat sheet in every category.
The Texas Tech transfer was virtually perfect in the second half. Williams went 7-for-9 from the field in the final 20 minutes, knocking down six of his three-point attempts.
He scored consistently throughout the game, showing why coach Will Wade made him a priority in the transfer portal.
What Did Williams Do Against UNCG?
Williams took over when it mattered most. His efficiency was remarkable. Williams needed just 19 shots to reach 32 points, making him the focal point of NC State's offense.
NC State improved to 3-0 under first-year coach Will Wade with the dominant win. Paul McNeil Jr. joined Williams with a career-high 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including six three-pointers. The duo combined for 35 of the team's 63 second-half points.
The Wolfpack shot an impressive 56 percent from the field and drained 16 three-pointers, with 12 coming in the second half alone. NC State's 63 second-half points were the most in a half since Nov 2018.
Quadir Copeland added 13 points and six assists, while Matt Able contributed 10 points off the bench. The Pack dominated the boards 43-33 and forced 15 turnovers with their defensive pressure.
NC State's defense held UNCG to just 32 percent shooting and limited the Spartans to only three field goals over 13 minutes.
Williams Demands More
- Despite the convincing victory, Williams showed his leadership by calling for improvement. "We got to come out better as a team," Williams said after the game.
- "I think we did a good job towards the middle and towards the end, just extending the lead and kind of just putting it away. We got to come out better as a team. And we know that, before coach even gets on us about it, we were all talking about it".
The statement reflects the winning culture Wade is building in Raleigh. The Red Reckoning isn't just about winning, it's about dominating.
