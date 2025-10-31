Georgia Tech vs. NC State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
Georgia Tech enters Week 10 of the 2025 college football season as the No. 8-ranked team in the country and the only remaining undefeated team in the ACC at 8-0.
The Yellow Jackets are now set as favorites against NC State on Saturday, but this game may end up being tougher than some fans imagine. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet as Georgia Tech attempts to keep its undefeated record intact.
Georgia Tech vs. NC State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Georgia Tech -5.5 (-110)
- NC State +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia Tech -225
- NC State +185
Total
- OVER 57.5 (-110)
- UNDER 57.5 (-110)
Georgia Tech vs. NC State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Georgia Tech Record: 8-0
- NC State Record: 4-4
Georgia Tech vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games
- Georgia Tech is 4-2 ATS in its last six road games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- NC State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- NC State is 8-1 ATS in its last nine games played in November
Georgia Tech vs. NC State Key Player to Watch
- Haynes King, QB - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The entire Georgia Tech offense goes through its quarterback, Haynes King. Not only has he completed 72.3% of passes for 1,480 yards, but he's also the Yellow Jackets' leading rusher, racking up 651 yards on the ground for 5.8 yards per carry and 12 touchdowns. NC State has to find a way to slow down this impressive duel threat.
Georgia Tech vs. NC State Prediction and Pick
The regression is going to come soon for Georgia Tech. Apologies to fans of the Yellow Jackets, but their underlying metrics simply don't add up. For example, Georgia Tech comes into this week ranking 65th in adjusted EPA per play and 49th in Net Success Rate. NC State ranks 51st and 25th in those two respective metrics.
The key to beating Georgia Tech is stopping the run, and NC State has done a solid job of doing that this season, allowing 4.4 yards per carry and ranking 10th in opponent rush success rate. Not only do the Wolfpack have overall better metrics, but NC State also has a stylistic advantage based on its run defense.
I'll take the points with NC State in this ACC matchup.
Pick: NC State +5.5 (-110) via Caesars
