Social Media Reacts to NC State's Survival Against Pitt

It wasn't pretty, but the North Carolina State Wolfpack survived a road game against the Pitt Panthers with an 81-72 victory. NC State got off to a slow start that had fans desperately concerned, but an ugly basketball game turned into a good finish.

The Wolfpack rallied from a seven-point second-half deficit to come up with a somewhat comfortable win behind Quadir Copeland, Ven-Allen Lubin, and Paul McNeil in its only meeting with the Panthers this season. Here's how social media handled the twists and turns of this ACC matchup.

NC State Overcomes Issues in Ugly Win

It was an extremely slow start for the Wolfpack, extremely concerning after playing so well on Tuesday night.

It took NC State 14 minutes and 49 seconds of regulation basketball to get a field goal dating back to last game. — WolfpackFan317 (@WolfpackFan317) January 24, 2026

Pitt has more offensive rebounds (9) than NC State has overall (6) and leads, 11-4, despite shooting 4-of-18.



Also, Darrion Williams has two fouls before the under-12 timeout. Not how you wanted to start for NC State. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) January 24, 2026

NC State on pace to score 24 points today 💩 — Pro Joe Sports (@ProJoeSports) January 24, 2026

"NC state is one of the most atrocious and inconsistent teams in all of college basketball."

NC state is one of the most atrocious and inconsistent teams in all of college basketball — Chase (@ChaseMeyer1) January 24, 2026

NC State recovered to tie the game during an ugly and low-scoring first half.

NC State has settled in and is tied 15–15 at the first media timeout (7:48, 1H).



Second-chance points and work on the glass have helped after the slow start.



Quadir Copeland: 6 pts

Ven-Allen Lubin: 4 pts

Tre Holloman: 3 pts

Terrance Arceneaux: 2 pts — Pack Pride (@PackPride) January 24, 2026

Quadir Copeland has been the most consistent scorer on the team. He was a crucial part of kicking the NC State offense into gear.

NC State's offense woke up via a pair of 3-point plays from Quadir Copeland, the heart and soul of the team today.



Pack, however, is shooting just 5-of-15 (1-of-5 3-pt) so far this afternoon. It also has five turnovers.



Pitt 16, NC State 15. 1H 7:48. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) January 24, 2026

It's pretty difficult to look good and play well with constant turnover and rebounding issues. Also, 16-15 at the under-eight time out? Yikes.

If my math is correct and #Pitt is able to keep up the defensive intensity, NC State is on track to finish with about 15-16 turnovers. The Wolfpack currently has five and averages about 9.8.



The Panthers are holding a narrow 16-15 lead with 7:48 to play in the first. — Abby Schnable (@AbbySchnable) January 24, 2026

Back-to-back three's from Tre Holloman extend the Wolfpack lead to 25-20.

Tre Holloman has hit two massive 3s in stints where the offense struggled to convert. Really important for this team to have that additional outlet. — Gabe (@Hoops_GE) January 24, 2026

Quadir Copeland was a force in the first half, leading the Wolfpack with 10 points and four assists and hitting this shot to take the lead before halftime.

HALFTIME: NC State 34, Pittsburgh 33



Slow start out the gate for the Wolfpack in Pittsburgh however, Copeland gives NC State the lead right before the break as he leads all scorers with 10 points, 4 assists. pic.twitter.com/azx5HnApEY — Charlie Gribble (@Charlie_Grib) January 24, 2026

Pitt dominates the boards in the first half, but NC State has the advantage almost everywhere else.

Pitt made 6 of last 8 FG, but allowed NC State to drive right down the lane for the final bucket of the half, Wolfpack lead 34-33

Panthers +14 rebounds

Panthers +11 offensive rebounds

Panthers +9 2nd chance points

NC State +6 Points off turnovers

NC State 43% FG, Pitt 32%

Pitt… — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) January 24, 2026

Pitt has 29 rebounds and 14 offensive rebounds

NC State has 15 rebounds and 3 offensive rebounds

Pitt is losing 34-33 at halftime — dpf (karceno enjoyer) (@kgriffinburner) January 24, 2026

NC State fans are fed up with Tre Holloman.

Please get Tre Holloman out of there!!! He's been a liability on all ends! 😫🤔 — GretchenM. Walker (@gretchen1913) January 24, 2026

Another tough game for Darrion Williams. He picks up his fourth foul with 9:11 left in the game. Just 3 points and 1-of-7 from the field.

“Darrion Williams is having a quiet day” is a phrase I’m getting tired of hearing — Lupus (@LupusBeowulf) January 24, 2026

Darrion Williams has scored 3 points against 8-11 Pitt — The Wolf of Hillsborough Street (@Pack_fan1991) January 24, 2026

Will wade is delusional about Darrion Williams. He’s been awful — airline (@whatsw1thfood) January 17, 2026

An ugly basketball game.

This NC State and Pitt game is a hard watch... nobody can make shots and Pitt is just getting free throws every possession — Chris ♠️ (@Chris2Crossed) January 24, 2026

NCAA Tournament hopes on life support. The Wolfpack was hanging by a thread entering this game, just above the bubble.

NC State, welcome to the NIT — Jonathan (@PalmKnowsBall) January 24, 2026

More back-to-back threes. Paul McNeil Jr. knocks a couple down to give the Wolfpack a 64-58 lead. Just over five minutes left in the second half.

When he's on, Paul McNeil is an absurd shooter — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) January 24, 2026

NC State got down by as much as seven points at the 12:55 mark, but has now gone on a 10-0 run at the 5:50 mark behind two straight 3-pointers from Paul McNeil Jr. to make it a 64-58 lead with 5:47 left to play. Pitt calls a timeout. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) January 24, 2026

Brandiin Cummings keeps Pitt in the game. He quiets a 12-0 run to pull the Panthers within five at the final media timeout.

Final media timeout and Pitt is down 69-64. N.C. State was pulling away on a 12-0 run, but Brandin Cummings made a pair of threes to get the lead down to 5. There's 3:49 left to play here. — Chris Peak (@PantherLair) January 24, 2026

Williams hits a late bucket. Struggled all day, but the And-1 puts NC State up 75-66 with 1:45 left.

Darrion Williams AND-1!!!



Hasn't been his day but a huge bucket here in the closing minutes.



NC State 75, Pitt 66 — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) January 24, 2026

NC State is now 4-0 on the road in the ACC for the first time since the 1970s, just a year after going 0-10 in conference road games.

For the first time since 1973-74, NC State men’s basketball is 4-0 in ACC road games. — Noah Teague (@noah_teague1) January 24, 2026

FINAL: NC State 81, Pittsburgh 72



Wolfpack improve to 4–0 on the road in ACC play for the first time since the 1973–74 national title–winning season. Ven-Allen Lubin led the way for the Pack with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Quadir Copeland added 20 points and 9 assists. pic.twitter.com/stT5lYanyX — Charlie Gribble (@Charlie_Grib) January 24, 2026

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE