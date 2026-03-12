Three Standouts From NC State's ACC Tournament Win Over Pitt

CHARLOTTE — NC State got the win it so desperately needed to essentially secure a position in the NCAA Tournament, beating Pittsburgh 98-88 in the second round of the 2026 ACC Tournament. Still, the Wolfpack doesn't feel like it's done running through the ACC, finding new life after a dismal finish to the regular season, losing six of the final seven games of the slate.

The Pack regained some of the offensive firepower it showed throughout late January and early February, nearly cracking the 100-point threshold for the first time in a while. Several members of the NC State roster made significant contributions, with six different players chipping in with double-digit scoring totals. However, three stood out from the rest of the bunch.

Holloman knocks down shots, channels experience

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damarco Minor (7) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While other players may have scored more than the Michigan State transfer, senior guard Tre Holloman, knocking down shots only makes the Wolfpack more formidable. He played the game efficiently on Wednesday, taking what the defense gave him and taking advantage of the opportunities he got when Quadir Copeland was not on the floor.

Holloman finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds and an assist. In the first matchup against Pitt, the Panthers hauled in over 20 offensive rebounds, prompting Wade to demand more from his guards on the glass. The undersized, but athletic Holloman parachuted in for several key boards, while also shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Copeland drives the bus

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts after scoring in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Every team needs its alpha and the Wolfpack has Quadir Copeland for that job. The fiery point guard flipped his mindset, becoming the unselfish but highly vocal leader NC State needed in the second round of the ACC Tournament. He finished the game with a team-high 24 points and eight assists, carving through the Panther defense at will. He followed the usual strategy from Wade.

"Coach (Will Wade) did a great job of finding the mismatches, using my height very well," Copeland said. "He understands the spots that's best for me to be efficient. I've got teammates that trust me, and we just went with it. It allowed me to open up more shots also for my teammates, then we got our threes going."

Lubin continues impressive run

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) blocks the shot of Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Even as NC State limped across the finish line in the ACC regular season, senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin played some of his best basketball. The veteran big man acted as the team's steadying hand throughout most of the 2025-26 season, earning Wade's praise time and time again over the course of the year.

He carried that impressive play into the second round of the ACC Tournament, scoring 18 points while shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. He hauled in five rebounds and battled foul trouble for an extended period in the second half, helping the Pack advance to the quarterfinals.