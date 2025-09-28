Social Media Reacts to North Carolina State's Close Loss to Virginia Tech
After a loss to Duke a week ago, where NC State led 20-7 at one point, the Wolfpack had hoped to come back to Raleigh and get back on track against Virginia Tech.
The Hokies came into the game struggling against Power Four competition to begin the year and even Group of Five competition, losing to Old Dominion at home in week three, giving up over 200 rushing yards defensively. Before tonight, Virginia Tech was outscored 113-57 by Division one football teams.
Getting back on track wasn't in the cards for the Wolfpack as they fell 23-21 to Virginia Tech. The defense of NC State once again struggled to find any momentum throughout the game and, as a result, gave up 229 rushing yards to the Hokies.
NC State's offense never found a consistent rhythm throughout the night, and running back Hollywood Smothers' having 67 yards is a result of that. The Hokies outrushed the Wolfpack 229 to 59, and that certainly wasn't on my bingo card entering the game.
Here are some of the best social media reactions on the game.
Does NC State have a rushing defense? Terion Stewart runs for 174-yards.
The Wolfpack defense has struggled to stop the run throughout the first five weeks of the college football season. Couldn't do it against Virginia, Duke and now Virginia Tech. Running back Terion Stewart gashed the Wolfpack defense time and time again -- at one point, he averaged 15 yards a carry in the third quarter.
Tackling has been an issue for NC State's defense on these long, explosive runs the defense gives up. Once again, on the Stewart 85-yard run, multiple Wolfpack defenders aren't able to make the play.
Worst loss of Dave Doeren's Career?
If it wasn't evident already, the loss to the Hokies was, surprisingly, to Wolfpack fans. Virginia Tech fired its head coach after week three and is being led by an interim head coach in Philip Montgomery. It's a team that let Old Dominion score 45 points on them at home. NC State fans expected a win tonight. The fans certainly want a change at the head coaching position after this loss.
Fans have even stated they won't watch the team until Doeren is out.
It's his 13th year at the helm of the program and while strides have been made. The last couple of years just haven't really sat right with diehard fans of the Wolfpack. Clearly, many are ready for change.
Mircale plays from Kyron Drones
There were instances throughout the game where Kyron Drones made magic happen, breaking the heart of the Wolfpack faithful. Plays that nine times out of 10 just don't get complete, but against the Wolfpack tonight, they did.
Outlook
Disappointing is a generous word to describe how NC State fans are feeling. The team was favored by 10 points to win at home, and came up short with a loss.
It's clear fans want a change to happen at the helm of the program with firing Doeren. It's unclear if such moves would be made, but fans in Raleigh want a new leader for their football team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.