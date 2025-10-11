Social Media Reacts After NC State Falls to Notre Dame
Everything that comes up must come down, and that's exactly what happened to the NC State football team in South Bend. After beating an FCS team in the Campbell Fighting Camels a week ago, 56-10, the Wolfpack hoped to take the momentum gained from the blowout on the road against No. 16 Notre Dame.
Reality struck NC State as the Fighting Irish pulled away in the second half, securing their fourth straight win after beating the Wolfpack, 36-7. It's not an easy task to march into South Bend and steal one from Notre Dame, but fans in Raleigh would've loved to see a closer final score.
The Wolfpack put up a fight in the first-half, going into halftime being down 10-7, but after three CJ Bailey interceptions and missed opportunities, Reality seeped into the hearts of NC State players and fans alike. A third loss on the season was incoming.
NC State's offense couldn't get anything going the entire day -- running back Hollywood Smothers rushed for 46 total yards. A week ago, he went for 123 on four carries. Bailey couldn't find a real rhythm the entirety of the second half, hence the team finished with seven points.
Here are some of the best social media reactions on the game.
Catch? Dropped pass? Is it completed? It's hard to fully tell what a catch is nowadays, but fans certainly knew what this should've been ruled
CJ Bailey found Terrell Anderson on a third-down late in the second quarter and the play, initially, was ruled a catch. The referrers went to an official review on the play, and determined the catch was completed.
Clearly fans didn't agree.
Anderson doesn't seem to maintain control through the ground, which is needed for a catch to be ruled a catch. It was an interesting call, and some fans hope they never have to see these referees ever again.
No. 1 receiver making plays again
Anderson has solidified himself as the No. 1 receiver for the Wolfpack over the past couple of weeks and against Notre Dame, he did so again. He hauled in the only score for the Wolfpack off a double move, resulting in a 45-yard touchdown pass.
Anderson later would miss the second half of the game, which could've played a factor in NC State not being able to move the ball effectively at all in the second half.
The seat keeps getting warmer
As the weeks go by, losses start to pile up. Fans are letting their voices be heard, advocating for head coach Dave Doeren to be fired. It's a tall task to beat Notre Dame on the road, but it's the way it happened that fans are upset about.
They want change.
Outlook
Another disappointing loss to add to a disappointing season for NC State. While the team sits at 4- 3, the three losses have all been disappointing in their own right. The team now enters a bye week to try and recalibrate before taking on Pittsburgh on Oct. 25.
