Key Recruit Witnessed NC State’s Blowout Win Over UNC
When a quarterback leads the team in passing and rushing yards, he's doing something right. CJ Bailey put NC State on his back as he led the Wolfpack to a dominant, 42-19 victory over North Carolina. There was no better way for NC State to end their season than as they did so with the one and only Gunner Rivers in attendance.
Rivers, the father of legendary NFL QB Phillip Rivers, is no stranger to NC State. His father played college football at NC State from 2000-03 before having quite the successful career in the NFL, to say the least.
With family ties to the program, NC State fans can only dream of a scenario where Gunner follows in his father's footsteps. After witnessing a blowout like that with stellar QB play, that scenario may not be too far off from becoming a reality.
NC State Continues To Monitor Gunner Rivers
The Wolfpack, and specifically Bailey, made sure to put on a show for Rivers. The four-star legacy recruit is one of the best up-and-coming quarterbacks in the country, though he doesn't graduate until 2027. In the Class of '27, there are only six QBs better than Rivers, according to 247Sports. He's currently listed as the No. 2 player in Alabama and No. 88 player overall.
NC State fans can find Rivers slinging the ball for St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, AL. With another full year of high school football before playing at the collegiate level, it could be a long, slow, painful year for NC State fans as they anxiously await his decision.
The competition for Rivers is fierce, but head coach Dave Doeren set himself up nicely by constantly using his father's playing history to set Rivers up with numerous visits. This isn't the first time Rivers visited Carter-Finley Stadium, and for the sake of the Wolfpack fans, they certainly hope it won't be the last.
NC State's Future At The Quarterback Position
Seeing as Bailey is only a sophomore, the timing couldn't line up any better. If Doeren would ride out Bailey for his final two years, that would time everything up perfectly as Rivers would be joining the team immediately after.
While some coaches prefer to redshirt players, or at least have them sit on the sideline and learn for a certain period of time, a player like Rivers may not want to do that. If Doeren can line everything up and explain to Rivers how he'll be the guy come the 2027 season, this could be a lay-up and one of NC State's biggest recruits in recent memory.
