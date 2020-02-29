AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Baseball Passes First Road Test

NC State athletic communications

Behind a pair of Patrick Bailey home runs in the seventh and eighth innings, the eighth-ranked NC State baseball team (9-0) passed its first road test of the season as it took town Iowa 10-6, on Friday at the Cambria College Classic, hosted by Minnesota inside U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

HOW IT HAPPENED
-Leadoff batter Austin Murr had quite the homecoming as the Denmark Township, Minn., native sent the first pitch he saw of the day over the right field wall to put the Wolfpack up early.
-After three scoreless innings for both squads, State put up four runs on three hits to extend its lead to five. With the bases loaded and no outs, Vojtech Mensik and J.T. Jarrett drove in back-to-back runs via outfield singles.
-Following a force out at home, Murr walked in a run, then Tyler McDonough's  groundout to second base brought the final run across.
-The Hawkeyes (3-4) avoided the shutout in the fifth inning. Peyton Williams and Zeb Adreon led off the frame with a double to right field and single to left center, then Sam Link's sac fly to center field brought the run in.
-In the seventh, Iowa managed to score four runs on as many hits and a Wolfpack error to knot the game at five. With runners at second and third, Dylan Nedved drove in the first run with a single to right field, then Link's RBI groundout to second and Justin Jenkins' double to right field brought in two more. Ben Norman's single to left center then leveled the score.
- Bailey answered in the bottom frame put the Wolfpack back in the lead as he belted a leadoff home run to right field.
-In the eighth, Bailey went yard for the second time in the game, but this time it was a grand slam to put the Pack up by five.


-Iowa tried to rally in the ninth as Adreon hit a leadoff double to right field, then scored on Nedved's single up the middle.
-With one out in the frame, Kent Klyman took over the mound and issued a walk to put two on base. He managed to produce a fly out and strikeout to end the threat.

QUICK HITS
-The result marked the fifth time this season the Pack has put up double digit runs, and just the second time this season it has allowed more than two runs to score in a single game.
-Starter Reid Johnston went a season-long five innings and struck out six batters.
-Freshman Sam Highfill (3-0) earned the win on the mound, throwing 1.2 innings and allowing just one run to score in the seventh.
-The pitching staff fanned a combined 11 batters, which was the sixth time this year it has tallied double-digit strikeouts.
-Bailey, the switch-hitting catcher, homered from the left and right side. It is the second time in his career he has done so and hit his second grand slam of the season.
-Bailey, Devonte Brown, McDonough and Murr extended their reached base streak to nine, while Brown also now owns a nine-game hit streak.
-Bailey, Jarrett, Murr and Mensik all tallied two hits apiece to contribute to the team's 10. The Pack has now collected double-digit hits in seven of its nine games this year.

UP NEXT
Saturday, Feb. 29 • vs. Purdue • 12 PM ET

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Murchison, Smith-Williams Impress on Bench Press

The former NC State defensive ends were among the top 10 in their position group Friday in the weightlifting portion of the NFL Combine. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: Starting QB Job is Leary's to Lose

Rising sophomore Devin Leary is the incumbent, but NC State has three other quarterbacks looking to challenge him as spring practice begins. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Interview Day For Murchison, Smith-Williams at NFL Combine

Former NC State defensive ends Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams had a busy day interviewing with the media and prospective employers at the NFL Combine on Thursday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Score Important Senior Night Win

NC State's women's basketball team wraps up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament with a 69-60 win against Syracuse. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Here's the boxscore from tonight's important women's basketball win against Syracuse ...

Brett Friedlander

NCAA announces wrestling qualifier allocations ...

Brett Friedlander

Competition Primary Goal of State Spring Practice

Coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack went through the first of their 15 spring workouts on Thursday looking to correct the issues that led to last season’s 4-8 record. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Aughtry-Lindsay Excited to 'Give Something Back' to NC State

Former Wolfpack linebacker Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay has returned to his alma mater as the football team's new nickels coach. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Does Wolfpack Bring Out the Best in UNC or Does UNC Bring Out the Worst in State?

After losing to the lowly Tar Heels for the second time this season, the question must be asked: Is UNC in the Wolfpack's head. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Murchison, Smith-Williams 'Measure Up' at NFL Combine

The NC State defensive linemen began the process of auditioning for NFL coaches and scouts on Wednesday by being weight and measured. Read more

Brett Friedlander