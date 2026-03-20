Iowa vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

Round of 64 action on Friday will feature a No. 8 vs. No. 9 showdown between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Clemson Tigers, two middling teams from their respective conferences who got enough key wins to be given a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big Ten vs. ACC showdown.

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Iowa vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa -2.5 (-102)

Clemson +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Iowa -135

Clemson +114

Total

OVER 128.5 (-112)

UNDER 128.5 (-108)

Iowa vs. Clemson How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 20

Game Time: 6:50 pm ET

Venue: Benchmark International Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Iowa Record: 21-12

Clemson Record: 24-10

Iowa vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Iowa is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Iowa is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games played on a Friday

Clemson is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 6-1 in Clemson's last seven games played on a Friday

Iowa vs. Clemson Best Prop Bet

Bennett Stirtz OVER 19.5 Points (+100) via FanDuel

Bennett Stirtz has been an unbelievable shooter for Iowa this season. He's shooting 49.2% from the field while averaging 20.0 points per game. If the Hawkeyes want to win this game, they need to lean on their best player. All we need is for him to reach his season average in this game, and the over on his 19.5 points will cash.

Iowa vs. Clemson Prediction

The total in this game is the lowest we'll see the entire tournament, but that's not going to scare me away from betting the UNDER. Iowa plays at the second-lowest pace of play in the NCAA Tournament, and Clemson plays at the fourth-lowest pace of play. Compared to all Division 1 teams, they rank 333rd and 357th in adjusted tempo.

The UNDER is also going to be aided by Clemson's strong defense, ranking 41st in the country in defensive efficiency. Both teams also rank in the top 100 in the country in opponent Floor%, keeping teams to scoring at least one point on fewer than 49% of possessions.

Give me the UNDER on Friday.

Pick: UNDER 128.5 (-108)

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