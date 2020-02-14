GameDay Live Blog/Open Thread: Baseball vs JMU

Pitchers and catchers might just be arriving at their respective Major League spring training camps. But for college baseball, opening day is today.

Although it's a little chilly here at Doak Field, where NC State is starting the 2020 season with the first of a three-game weekend series against James Madison, the sun is out, a good crowd is on hand and it's time to play ball.

The Wolfpack is rocking all red uniforms today, appropriate for Valentine's Day. It is yet to be seen if coach Elliott Avent's team looks as good in its performance as it does in the way it's dressed.

State's lineup has newcomer Austin Murr, who hit .406 in junior college last year, leading off with the team's two returning stars -- Tyler McDonough and Patrick Bailey -- batting second and third. McDonough is in centerfield, by the way, after spending most of the preseason working at second base.

The rest of the order has Devonte Brown in right, Jonny Butler in left, J.T. Jarrett at second, Brad Debo at DH, Vojtech Mensik at third and highly touted newcomer Jose Torres hitting ninth and playing short with junior Nick Swinney on the mound.

FIRST INNING

Swinney gets off to a strong start by striking out the first two hitters he faces this season -- Chase DeLauter and Conor Hatrigan. He then gets Kyle Novak for a quick 1-2-3 inning ...

The Wolfpack goes down just as quietly. After Murr flys softly to left, McDonough and Bailey fan.

End of 1: State 0, JMU 0

SECOND INNING

Swinney records two more strikeouts and works around a two-out walk to JUM second baseman Fox Semones, who stole second even though he was picked off by Swinney. He made it into second safely because Murr's throw to second was high. ...

Devonte Brown picks up the first hit of the new season with an opposite field double off the base of the wall in right. Then, after fouling off pitch after pitch, Jonny Butler finally finds one he likes and on the ninth pitch of the at bat, drives the first homer of the year over the wall in right for a 2-0 Wolfpack lead ...

Jarrett and Debo followed with singles, the second on a hit-and-run, but Mensik and Torres -- in his first State at bat -- strikeout. Murr flies out to end the threat. But State draws first blood with a deuce on three hits ...

End of 2: State 2, JMU 0

THIRD INNING

Swinney is dealing today. Two more strikeouts to start the third to increase his total to seven. His career high is eight, three times with the most recent coming last season against Wake Forest in the ACC tournament. It will be interesting to see how far Avent lets him go in the opener. He's thrown 46 pitches, so he's got at least another couple of innings in him. By my guess he won't go more than five today ...

Patrick Bailey received plenty of hype during the offseason, earning preseason All-America mention from just about everyone that picks an All-American team. But he's off to a rough start, striking out in his first two at bats of the year. He'll be fine, though. It's a long season ...

State can't do anything after walks to McDonough and Brown, followed by a wild pitch that got them to second and third with one out. But that's where they stayed as Butler flied out to shallow left and Jarrett fanned. Wolfpack has left four men on through three, a problem last season that's rearing its ugly head again in this year's opener. ...

FOURTH INNING

Swinney wastes little time in tying his career high in strikeouts, getting Hartigan for the second time today. Kyle Novak then breaks up the no-hitter with a solid single to right ...