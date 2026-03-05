Early Physical Improvements Showing Up For NC State Football

RALEIGH — The days of building to spring games are gone for most college football programs, but the goals during spring camp remain the same for teams like NC State. With many new pieces in the mix and some important returners, building on successes from the 2025 season and fixing weaknesses during February and March can make or break an upcoming campaign.

One of the more tangible ways to see physical improvement is the accumulation of mass, something which NC State's strength and conditioning staff, led by Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette, places great emphasis on during both spring football and the summertime. The improvements are already starting to show up, according to the program, even after a few players just joined the program in December and January.

Who is putting on mass?

On the defensive side of things, a trio of defensive backs showed the most improvement in terms of adding weight. Two transfers and one returner led the released weight gains, with rising sophomore safety Tristan Teasdell leading the group with a 15.4-pound increase, moving over 170 pounds after his freshman season.

Ondre Evans, a transfer from Georgia, and King Mack, a transfer from Penn State, joined Teasdell as the top-three players listed by the program for weight gain. If the Wolfpack's secondary can pack more of a punch in 2026, the group could play more of a prominent role in the defense after being decimated by injuries during the 2025 season. Newcomers like Mack and Evans are also trying to get up to speed schematically, something coach Dave Doeren prioritizes during spring football.

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety King Mack (16) intercepts the ball during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Offensively, two freshmen and a transfer led the way in weight gain for the Wolfpack. Wide receiver Amiri Acker, a four-star out of South Carolina, and Tex Vaughn, a three-star in-state tight end, formed the formidable freshman duo. Acker gained 14 pounds since arriving on campus, getting up to 201.6 pounds during the spring. Vaughn gained 14.5 pounds, pushing his weight to 241.8 pounds.

The transfer joining the freshman tandem was ECU transfer Jimarion McCrimon, the team's major addition to the offensive line. McCrimon is the most likely candidate for the tackle spot opposite returner Teague Andersen, a fact made even more probable after his weight increased during the first few weeks of spring ball. McCrimon worked his way to 305.8 pounds.

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Doeren and the Wolfpack continue to prepare for the coming season in Raleigh, building around returning quarterback CJ Bailey. Adding physical strength to key position groups, especially the offensive line, will aid in that process.

