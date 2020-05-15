AllWolfpack
Top Ten of 2019-20: One Heel of a Victory

Brett Friedlander

The 2019-20 athletic schedule was cut short by the coronavirus crisis that forced the cancellation of the NCAA basketball and wrestling tournaments, as well as most of the spring season.

But despite those disappointments, there were still plenty of memorable moments and achievements to celebrate.

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 4: the wrestling team's dramatic win against North Carolina before a full house at Reynolds Coliseum. 

The second-ranked Wolfpack and No. 8 Tar Heels both came in to the dual match ranked among the nation's top 10 and fueled by an electric atmosphere in the arena, they wrestled like it in their annual rivalry showdown on Feb. 7..

The teams alternated wins through the first seven matches, with State getting victories from Jakob Camacho at 125, Tariq Wilson at 144 and Hayden Hidlay at 157 and UNC scoring points with Jaime Hernandez at 133, Austin O'Connor at 149, Kennedy Monday at 165.

Daniel Bullard at 174 and Trent Hidlay at 184 then picked up back-to-back wins, with the latter coming on a major decision, to put the Wolfpack ahead.

But still, it all came down to one final winner-take-all match.

And with just over a minute remaining in the 285-pound clash of titans between the Wolfpack's Deonte Wilson and the Tar Heels' Andrew Gunning, only one point separated the two.

But instead of holding on to try and run out the clock, Wilson kept shooting, earning a late takedown to send the record crowd of 4,384 into a frenzy. When the final horn sounded to seal State's 19-14 victory, Wilson celebrated by yelling "Not in my house" and flexing before being mobbed by his teammates.

The win extended State's winning streak against UNC to seven dating back to 2012 and was the springboard for an undefeated dual match season for coach Pat Popolizio's team.

