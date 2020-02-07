Wolfpack Wrestlers Ready to Flex Their Muscles Against UNC

NC State's undefeated third-ranked wrestling team has designs on being the best team in the nation when all is said and done this season.

Before that can happen, though, it must first take care of business in its home state.

Coach Pat Popolizio and his talented Wolfpack will have the opportunity to do just that on Friday when it takes on rival North Carolina at Reynolds Coliseum.

It's a rivalry showdown that's generating even more electricity than usual because for the first time ever, the Wolfpack and the No. 8 Tar Heels will be facing one another while both are ranked among the nation's top 10.

"As we take control of our preparation, our mindset is the same. But you still feel a different vibe because everybody on campus knows what's coming," said redshirt junior Hayden Hilday, who along with younger brother Hayden has combined to win five ACC Wrestler of the Week awards this season.

"They know UNC is coming to town and they know it's a big match for us. There's a heightened sense of energy around the guys. Coming in when we're waming up, the guys are excited to be here. We're just real excited for Friday night."

There's plenty of excitement to go around on both sides. And not just among those preparing to battle one another on the mat.

A large, raucous crowd is expected at Reynolds Coliseum for the annual clash between the Wolfpack and Tar Heels.

According to State coach Pat Pololizio, the added attention and hype surrounding the match has the potential to be much more than just a motivating factor for his talented team. It's also an opportunity to showcase both his elite program and college wrestling in general to a wider audience than usual.

"I think it’s a perfect time to have a big dual in Reynolds," he said. "We’ve been working hard to promote wrestling in this area and it’s grown tremendously over the years. I think there's gonna be a good turnout with a lot of exciting matchups across the board. There will be some high-intensity matches,"

Among the best of those matches are three in which both wrestlers are ranked nationally.

At 141, State's 11th-ranked Tariq Wilson (21-4, 7-0 in dual matches) faces off against UNC's 10th-ranked Zach Sherman (22-3, 11-1) in what could be the pivotal battle. At 157, Hayden Hilday (23-1, 9-0) puts his No. 2 national ranking on the line against the Tar Heels' 15th-ranked A.C. Headlee (14-5, 8-2) while at 165 No. 10 Thomas Bullard (20-5, 5-2) squares off against No. 16 Kennedy Monday (18-5, 10-2).

The Wolfpack (12-0, 2-0 ACC) has three other ranked wrestlers in its lineup -- No. 3 Trent Hilday at 184, No. 18 Daniel Bullard at 174 and No. 20 Nick Reenan at 197.

The Tar Heels (11-1, 2-0) have only other ranked member -- No. 3 Austin O'Connor, who will be paired against either redshirt sophomore A.J. Leitten (17-7, 4-2) or redshirt freshman Matt Grippi (15-6, 4-0).

It's a competitive matchup that figures to be fueled by the emotion of a heated rivalry. But despite the rankings and all other appearances, the Wolfpack enters the match brimming with the confidence.

And there's good reason for it.

Unlike other sports, State has dominated UNC on the mat, having won its last six duals against the Tar Heels dating back to 2012.

"I feel like this one is a little more of people saying it's close on paper, that it can go either way," Hayden Hilday said. "I know for one that this team isn't one that looks at paper. We're more of a punch first, talk later kind of team.

"So when we look at these matchups, we don't think about it that way. We've set the standard in years past against about how these Carolina-NC State go and we've got to keep that up."