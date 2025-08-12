Touchdown Review: Wolfpack’s Third Touchdown Against Rival UNC
With Wolfpack football right around the corner, it's never too late to look back at a season ago. While 2024 wasn't a season many NC State fans were anticipating there were still a lot of touchdowns scored, meaning a lot of cheers and excitement among Pack fans.
The 2025 Wolfpack season is just under three weeks away, but before that begins, it'll be fun to look back at some of the touchdowns NC State scored in 2024.
In this series, we'll break down the touchdowns scored last season and analyze them in full depth to scratch the football itch so many Americans have right now. So close, yet so far.
NC State's third touchdown against UNC
It was an entertaining rivalry matchup for the Wolfpack and the Tar Heels last season. While the matchup will look different this upcoming season, this 13-yard touchdown pass from CJ Bailey to KC Concepcion on third down was beautiful.
NC State opens up in a gun trip, looking towards the wide side of the field. UNC comes out in a simple four-down linemen, two linebackers and five defensive back look. There is only one safety on the left hash, hovering over the running back, while the remaining defensive backs are lined up directly over the receivers.
This can tell Bailey that it's most likely a man blitz. The safety is capping (lined up directly over him, hinting at man coverage) the running back, meaning there is a chance this is an all-out blitz, and the two linebackers will be coming to send pressure. In contrast, the safety ends up playing man on the running back.
Based on the pre-snap look, Bailey knows he has to get this ball out if those backers come. He has six protecting against a potential seven.
The ball gets snapped, and it ends up being a five-man pressure. The Will linebacker brings pressure, and Mike sits in a mid-zone, watching Bailey's eyes. It's still man coverage across the board for the receivers, with the one deep safety on the left hash.
The Wolfpack ran a perfect play to counter this coverage. On the trips side, the two outer receivers run a return route (Faking an in route but breaking it back towards the outside), while the innermost, Concepcion, runs a corner route into the endzone. The X on the other side is just running a simple go route.
Concepcion runs a great route here, faking an inside route, then quickly breaks towards the outside, gaining a step on his man. Bailey instantly looks at Concepcion's way and makes a great throw by placing it ahead of him, where he can only get it.
Great route, and great toughness from Bailey. He knows he's about to get hit from this edge rusher, but stands in the pocket and delivers a strike.
