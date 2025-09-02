SI

Defeated UNC Fans Made for the Exits During Third Quarter of Bill Belichick's Debut

Karl Rasmussen

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick was blown out in his debut against TCU.
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick was blown out in his debut against TCU. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Bill Belichick's first NFL head coaching experience was for the Cleveland Browns, and they suffered a 26–14 defeat against the Cowboys. As Belichick told ESPN's Holly Rowe pregame, his only hope for his North Carolina debut on Monday night against TCU was that the game would be a more favorable one than that loss back in 1991.

It wasn't.

TCU jumped out to a 41–7 lead midway through the third quarter, and fans started heading for the exits at Kenan Memorial Stadium before the fourth quarter even began. There was a sense of gloom in the crowd after North Carolina's passing game went defunct after the opening drive, and when TCU broke open the game with a big touchdown to open the third quarter, the crowd could be seen depleting rapidly.

For those who remained in their seats, many were regularly stuck doing the surrender cobra with a look of pure disappointment etched on their faces.

It was a night to forget in Chapel Hill on the onset of the Belichick era.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

