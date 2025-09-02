Defeated UNC Fans Made for the Exits During Third Quarter of Bill Belichick's Debut
Bill Belichick's first NFL head coaching experience was for the Cleveland Browns, and they suffered a 26–14 defeat against the Cowboys. As Belichick told ESPN's Holly Rowe pregame, his only hope for his North Carolina debut on Monday night against TCU was that the game would be a more favorable one than that loss back in 1991.
It wasn't.
TCU jumped out to a 41–7 lead midway through the third quarter, and fans started heading for the exits at Kenan Memorial Stadium before the fourth quarter even began. There was a sense of gloom in the crowd after North Carolina's passing game went defunct after the opening drive, and when TCU broke open the game with a big touchdown to open the third quarter, the crowd could be seen depleting rapidly.
For those who remained in their seats, many were regularly stuck doing the surrender cobra with a look of pure disappointment etched on their faces.
It was a night to forget in Chapel Hill on the onset of the Belichick era.