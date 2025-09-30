Tracking NC State Football Alumni in the NFL

All Wolfpack

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack helmets during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Another eventful week of the NFL season has passed, and with it, North Carolina State football alumni gave it their all on the field this past Sunday. Here’s a recap of how some of the Pack Pros performed this past weekend.

Payton Wilson 

We’re going international with this recap as Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, as a part of the NFL’s international series. 

Wilson put on a clinic for the international fans, having 12 total tackles, eight being solo and two tackles for loss. His most important tackle came when chasing down Vikings wideout Jordan Addison, hitting a speed of 22.48 MPH. 

The performance earned him a 73.8 tackling grade on Pro Football Focus and helped the Steelers to a 24-21 win overseas. 

Garrett Bradbury 

garrett bradbur
Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Bradberry and the Patriots enjoyed a 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. Bradbury is the starting center for New England and logged 49 snaps in the win, giving up two pressures and two quarterback hurries. 

His performance earned him his highest offensive grade and run blocking grade with 70.3 and 71.5, respectively. 

Jakobi Meyers

jakobi meyer
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders entered week four looking to earn their first win since week one. Meyers is the No. 1 wideout for Las Vegas and proved so, leading the team in targets with seven. He finished with four receptions for 30 yards, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders lost 25-24 to the Chicago Bears. 

Joe Thuney 

Thuney was a major acquisition for the Bears this past season. He logged his most snaps for the season with 68 total snaps and didn’t give up a single pressure, hit, or hurry. The Bears were able to beat the Raiders with the help of Thuney’s performance, 25-24. 

joe thune
Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) looks on during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ikem Ekwonu 

The Panthers' offense bounced back a week ago against the Atlanta Falcons and looked to take that momentum into New England. It didn’t roll that way for the Carolina offense as they lost to the Patriots 42-13. Ekwonu played 69 snaps for the game and gave up five pressures, four quarterback hurries and one sack. 

ikem ekwon
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) celebrates with offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

He earned a 62.7 offensive grade and a 73.4 run blocking grade. Despite giving up a sack, he had a passing blocking grade of 54, which was his highest for the season.

