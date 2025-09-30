Tracking NC State Football Alumni in the NFL
Another eventful week of the NFL season has passed, and with it, North Carolina State football alumni gave it their all on the field this past Sunday. Here’s a recap of how some of the Pack Pros performed this past weekend.
Payton Wilson
We’re going international with this recap as Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, as a part of the NFL’s international series.
Wilson put on a clinic for the international fans, having 12 total tackles, eight being solo and two tackles for loss. His most important tackle came when chasing down Vikings wideout Jordan Addison, hitting a speed of 22.48 MPH.
The performance earned him a 73.8 tackling grade on Pro Football Focus and helped the Steelers to a 24-21 win overseas.
Garrett Bradbury
Bradberry and the Patriots enjoyed a 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. Bradbury is the starting center for New England and logged 49 snaps in the win, giving up two pressures and two quarterback hurries.
His performance earned him his highest offensive grade and run blocking grade with 70.3 and 71.5, respectively.
Jakobi Meyers
The Raiders entered week four looking to earn their first win since week one. Meyers is the No. 1 wideout for Las Vegas and proved so, leading the team in targets with seven. He finished with four receptions for 30 yards, but it wasn’t enough as the Raiders lost 25-24 to the Chicago Bears.
Joe Thuney
Thuney was a major acquisition for the Bears this past season. He logged his most snaps for the season with 68 total snaps and didn’t give up a single pressure, hit, or hurry. The Bears were able to beat the Raiders with the help of Thuney’s performance, 25-24.
Ikem Ekwonu
The Panthers' offense bounced back a week ago against the Atlanta Falcons and looked to take that momentum into New England. It didn’t roll that way for the Carolina offense as they lost to the Patriots 42-13. Ekwonu played 69 snaps for the game and gave up five pressures, four quarterback hurries and one sack.
He earned a 62.7 offensive grade and a 73.4 run blocking grade. Despite giving up a sack, he had a passing blocking grade of 54, which was his highest for the season.
