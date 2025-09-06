What Virginia DC John Rudzinski Said Before NC State's Game
Virginia’s defense only allowed seven points in its season opener against Coastal Carolina. In week two, it faces its first Power Four opponent in 2025, traveling to Raleigh to take on NC State in a rare non-conference clash between the two teams.
The Cavaliers' defensive coordinator, John Rudzinski, talked to the media about his defense and the challenges the Wolfpack offense presents. Here’s what the third-year coordinator had to say.
What type of challenge does CJ Bailey present
Bailey threw for over 300 yards in the season opener against the Pirates, hitting the mark for the third time in his career. He possesses a rare build, being 6-foot-6 and can hurt you with his legs as equally as he can with his arms. It’ll certainly be a tougher matchup than what Coastal Carolina presented to the Cavalier defense.
- “He’s 6-foot-6 and he is as long a quarterback as you might face in the whole country, super athletic, he really again can extend plays, can stand in the pocket, they can run the quarterback run game,” Rudzinski said. “He can do it all. And he presents a lot of issues for us defensively and we just hope to contain him as we get going this week.”
Challenges the NC State receiving core will bring
Entering the season, the receiving core for the Wolfpack had question marks. Senior tight end Justin Joly was known, but outside of him, no one really knew who would step up. In week one, it was true freshman Teddy Hoffmann and senior Wesley Grimes. Two athletes who shined bright when the lights were on.
- “The biggest challenge obviously is just trying to make sure we create the right matchups,” Rudzinski said. “Second part is we’re fortunate where we get again every day we get to go against really good receivers as well, but again, I mean you just look at the production they had in week one … 24 yards per touch, that’s really elite. We’re gonna have to do a good job of minimizing big plays.”
Getting after Bailey
The Cavalier pass rush didn’t generate as much pressure as they would’ve liked in week one. 15 total pressures and two sacks against Coastal Carolina, alright numbers, but for a team in the Sun Belt, it certainly could be better. Rudzinski sees definite room for improvement.
- “Situationally, we’ve got to do a good job as far as being able to generate pass rush,” Rudzinski said.
- “It depends on the situation. If it’s third and shorter, three step timing, you’re not going to create a lot of pressure, so you got to find ways to impact the quarterback in different ways. I think our challenge is this week as far as with a quarterback that’s gonna sit in the pocket that can look over those O-Lineman. We’ve got to be able to find a way to win some of those one on ones.”
