What a Significant NCAA Rule Change Could Mean for NC State

RALEIGH — The changing landscape of collegiate athletics continues to be volatile and unpredictable, with discussion of rule changes constantly creating change across every sport. Basketball could be the next major domino to fall, with NC State falling right in the middle of a chaotic looming decision over an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in early April.

The order seeks to limit how long athletes can participate in collegiate athletics, as well as the number of times they can transfer, according to a report from ESPN. If the rule change were to occur, it would affect every sport at NC State significantly, but basketball is likely to feel the largest ripples from the sweeping decision.

What would the change look like?

Apr 4, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; A Wilson Evo NXT basketball with the NCAA Women's Final Four logo passes through the net at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the NCAA were to follow the executive order directly, the rule change would be fairly simple in nature. There would be a mandated period of play for college athletes, stretching for no more than five years after enrolling at a school. Athletes would only be allowed one opportunity to transfer wherever they wish during the five-year period, with no need to sit out a season. If schools played athletes who fell outside of these parameters, federal funding could be pulled from the institution.

The biggest question is to whom the rule applies. There are hundreds of college basketball players, including several from NC State's 2025-26 men's basketball roster, who would be eligible for another season under the new rule. The executive order will reportedly kick in on August 1, but the NCAA has yet to rule on the issue officially at this point.

The impact for NC State

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan before the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Marquette Golden Eagles at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It's a complicated situation for athletic administrators around the country, with NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan being far from an exception. Having already navigated a messy coaching exit and hiring process, Corrigan is facing yet another sweeping decision that could affect every sport at the school where he runs the athletic program.

Basketball is the most complicated sport, for NC State in particular, to navigate. If the rule were to apply to fourth-year seniors from the 2026 class, the Wolfpack could hypothetically bring back key players like Darrion Williams, Tre Holloman and Ven-Allen Lubin if new head coach Justin Gainey had any interest in doing so.

NC State AD Boo Corrigan, men's basketball coach Justin Gainey and Chancellor Kevin Howell pose at Gainey's introductory press conference at the Lenovo Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

It seems improbable that any of those players will suit up for NC State in 2026 again, but the program can't overlook the possibility. With athletes making money that rivals rookie deals for both the NFL and NBA at the college level, as well as the WNBA for women's basketball, more and more veteran athletes are staying in college as long as possible. It's a reasonable decision for them to make, prioritizing their financial security when they can.

Even so, every athletic Wolfpack program must do its due diligence on the potential rule change, should it come into effect, as it will greatly change the roster construction of every team at the university moving forward.