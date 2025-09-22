All Wolfpack

What We Learned From Week 4 in the ACC

What happened across the conference and how will it affect NC State? Find out on the NC State Insider Podcast.

Tucker Sennett

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack's Mr. Wuf during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack's Mr. Wuf during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was another up-and-down week for the ACC, as some teams started their conference schedules while others wrapped up out-of-conference play with wins over inferior competition. NC State and Duke battled it out, with the Blue Devils walking away victorious in a 45-33 game.

The power structure of the conference became clearer across the Saturday slate, with Clemson's tumble from atop of the ACC throne continuing and Miami's rise to national stardom taking another step.

On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett recaps the full slate of ACC games, providing unique insight as the NC State beat reporter.

Watch the episode here

NC State head coach Dave Doeren tried to put the difficult Wolfpack loss into words in the immediate aftermath. The loss felt like a missed opportunity for the team from Raleigh, but the schedule offers a lull to get back in the fight and make a push to the upper echelon of the ACC standings.

Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's thoughts after the 45-33 loss to the Blue Devils:

Dave Doere
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the second quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On his overall thoughts about the loss:

  • Doeren: "I'll give Duke credit. Congratulations to them on the win and they definitely deserve it. They came back. We had a chance with a two-score lead and to do some things. Really, there were a lot of mistakes in that game that hurt us, whether it's penalties at key moments ... "
  • "I thought special teams really hurt us in that game. We were chasing points after a missed extra point, the blocked kick, the penalty on the first punt of the game, when we stopped them and gave them a chance to convert on fourth-and-3 when we had them fourth-and-8."
Dave Doere
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On Bailey's critical interception at the end of the first half

  • Doeren: "Well, it's a hard count play. We don't even have a play called unless they jump off sides. If they jump off sides, we snap the ball and take a free shot, knowing that we got five. The center is not supposed to snap it unless he knows somebody is in the neutral zone.
  • "Jalen thought that their D-end was in the neutral zone when he snapped the football. The refs didn't think that. That's a play where CJ, in that situation, has to see there's not a flag and throw it away. It's unfortunate. From our sideline, I thought he was offsides. From the ref's standpoint, he wasn't and it's not reviewable, so it's a tough play in the game."

Looking for more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and@SennettTucker for daily episodes of the NC State Insider Podcast.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.