What We Learned From Week 4 in the ACC
It was another up-and-down week for the ACC, as some teams started their conference schedules while others wrapped up out-of-conference play with wins over inferior competition. NC State and Duke battled it out, with the Blue Devils walking away victorious in a 45-33 game.
The power structure of the conference became clearer across the Saturday slate, with Clemson's tumble from atop of the ACC throne continuing and Miami's rise to national stardom taking another step.
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host Tucker Sennett recaps the full slate of ACC games, providing unique insight as the NC State beat reporter.
Watch the episode here
NC State head coach Dave Doeren tried to put the difficult Wolfpack loss into words in the immediate aftermath. The loss felt like a missed opportunity for the team from Raleigh, but the schedule offers a lull to get back in the fight and make a push to the upper echelon of the ACC standings.
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's thoughts after the 45-33 loss to the Blue Devils:
On his overall thoughts about the loss:
- Doeren: "I'll give Duke credit. Congratulations to them on the win and they definitely deserve it. They came back. We had a chance with a two-score lead and to do some things. Really, there were a lot of mistakes in that game that hurt us, whether it's penalties at key moments ... "
- "I thought special teams really hurt us in that game. We were chasing points after a missed extra point, the blocked kick, the penalty on the first punt of the game, when we stopped them and gave them a chance to convert on fourth-and-3 when we had them fourth-and-8."
On Bailey's critical interception at the end of the first half
- Doeren: "Well, it's a hard count play. We don't even have a play called unless they jump off sides. If they jump off sides, we snap the ball and take a free shot, knowing that we got five. The center is not supposed to snap it unless he knows somebody is in the neutral zone.
- "Jalen thought that their D-end was in the neutral zone when he snapped the football. The refs didn't think that. That's a play where CJ, in that situation, has to see there's not a flag and throw it away. It's unfortunate. From our sideline, I thought he was offsides. From the ref's standpoint, he wasn't and it's not reviewable, so it's a tough play in the game."
