NC State Rebounds Strong in Wild Week for ACC
A recap of all the crazy action in the ACC in Week 6 of the College Football season.
In the win column
No. 2 Miami (5-0)
The Carson Beck revenge tour couldn’t be going any better for the Hurricanes. He led Miami to another Top-25 win against Florida State and threw for four touchdown passes. At the moment, it looks like Miami will be a lock for the ACC championship game, but anything can happen.
No. 19 Virginia (5-1)
The Cavaliers won a classic against Florida State a week ago and again found themselves in overtime for the second straight week, but this time against the Cardinals. A two-yard touchdown run by running back J’Mari Taylor secured the win for Virginia, which is having its best start in ACC play since 2007.
Pittsburgh (3-2)
Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein threw two picks a week ago against Louisville, leading to him being benched for this matchup against Boston College. Enter true freshman Mason Heintschel, who threw for four touchdowns, leading Pittsburgh to a blowout 48-7 win over Boston College.
Clemson (2-3)
The beginning of the Clemson season hasn’t been anything short of disappointing – the Tigers needed a spark. How does a 75-yard touchdown off a trick play on the first offensive snap sound? Exactly what Clemson dialed up on its way to a 38-10 win over North Carolina.
Wake Forest (3-2)
Quarterback Robby Ashford threw for 256 yards and a touchdown to help secure a 30-23 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Demon Deacons showed resilience on the road, especially without running back Demond Claiborne.
NC State (4-2)
After back-to-back losses, the Wolfpack needed a win – they got one over Campbell in a big fashion, winning 56-10. Quarterback CJ Bailey threw for four touchdowns and led an explosive offensive day that totaled over 600 yards.
SMU (3-2)
Quarterback Keving Jennings threw for a career-high four touchdown passes to lead the Mustangs to a 31-18 win over the Orange.
Duke (4-2)
The Blue Devils started off non-conference play shaky, entering ACC play with a record of 1-2. Ever since ACC play began, the Blue Devils have been on a roll, winning three straight games. Quarterback Darian Mensah threw for two touchdowns in a 45-21 win over California.
Loss column
No. 25 Florida State (3-2)
After a shocking overtime loss to Virginia a week ago, Florida State had the pleasure of facing the well-oiled machine in Miami a week later. The Seminoles relied on their rushing attack but were only held to 3.5 yards a carry against the Hurricanes in a 28-22 loss.
Louisville (4-1)
The Cardinals had a real shot to win this game, but ultimately, turnovers were the reason the Cavaliers evidently won 30-27. Quarterback Miller Moss was responsible for one.
Boston College (1-4)
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Eagles, who suffered a late loss against California a week ago. This week, they had a blowout loss to Pittsburgh and Clemson is the matchup next week. It’ll be interesting to see where head coach Bill O’Brien goes from here.
Virginia Tech (2-4)
After an upset win over NC State in Raleigh a week ago, the Hokies hoped to build off that momentum. It wasn’t the case as the Hokies couldn’t finish drives in the endzone, settling for field goals.
Syracuse (3-3)
After a win over Clemson, things haven’t been the same for Syracuse – mainly because of the injury to starting quarterback Steve Angeli. The Orange have now lost back-to-back games for the first time under Fran Brown.
California (4-2)
Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has been a surprise for Golden Bear fans. The reality is he’s still a true freshman and growing pains are to be expected. Those pains were felt on Saturday with Sagapolutele throwing three interceptions in the loss to Duke.
Can it get any worse?
North Carolina (2-3)
Man, it’s just been a rough start to the Bill Belichick era at North Carolina. The school paid him at least $10 million for the next three seasons to boost the football program, but so far the team has looked ugly in all three of its contests against Power Four competition. UNC has another bye week to figure things out after this.
