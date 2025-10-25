Elijah Sanders Opens Up on His NC State Commitment
Elliott Avent has been around long enough to know how important recruiting is. NC State, which just defeated Wake Forest in an exhibition game, landed a recruit in their Class of 2026. Elijah Sanders, a JUCO standout, will join the team next season.
Sanders' journey has been a tough one, but the Florence Darlington Tech pitcher has done everything in his power to get to the next level. Finally, he was able to realize his dream of playing D1 baseball upon committing to the Wolfpack.
Elijah Sanders Reveals Why He Chose NC State
Avent's latest recruit is a left-handed pitcher who specializes in three pitches. Reaching 94 mph on his fastball, Sanders is coming off the best year of his career.
"Coming off a good fall at my JUCO, there were a lot of schools reaching out," Sanders said. "I felt NC State was one of my better options, not just as a baseball program but also as a school."
He continued, "I felt like the coaching staff had the biggest part in my decision. I’ve heard good things about them from other coaches and the way I was treated throughout the recruiting process. Having a trusted staff made it an easy decision."
Sanders' Journey to An ACC Program
"Coming out of high school I wasn’t highly recruited and Florence Darlington Tech was one of my only and best options to continue playing baseball," Sanders said. From the fall to spring of his freshman season, he acknolwedged his important his jump in velocity was.
Currently, Sanders throws a fastball, changeup, and slider. While not every player takes the Juco route, it was a decision that helped get Sanders to where he is today, "Playing at the junior college level not only helped me learn the game more but also got me more high level experience that prepared me."
Sanders added, "Committing to an ACC program is something I would’ve never thought of a year ago but to put in the work and get to where I am now, I’m excited and can’t wait to get on campus and compete."
Meet NC State's Newest Pitcher
The Wolfpack's Class of 2026 got much stronger with the addition of Sanders. NC State's newest lefty pitcher has a work ethic like no other and welcomes the competition, "The desire to compete when I’m on the mound and attacking hitters but being humble while doing it has helped me and continues to," Sanders said.
Sanders gave a shoutout to his mom for her continued support, his coaches at Flor-Dar for helping him become a better person and baseball player, and his pitching coach, Ryan Morris, for helping him take his pitching career to the next level.
Want more NC State content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.