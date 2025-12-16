Caden Fordham Earns Even More National Recognition

RALEIGH — NC State linebacker Caden Fordham entered the season facing questions about his effectiveness after suffering a devastating knee injury in a practice during the 2024 season. After leading the Wolfpack in tackles in 2025, he was named a third-team All-American by The Associated Press, according to an announcement from the school Monday.

The postseason recognition continues to pile up for the stellar linebacker and team captain, as he already earned first-team All-ACC honors earlier in the month. Fordham became the alpha of the Wolfpack, leading by example with his relentless effort. He made moves between positions and helped the Pack survive a season loaded with unfortunate injuries.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The linebacker impressively finished the season, dominating throughout November and helping lead the Wolfpack to a 3-1 finish. That run through the final month helped NC State secure bowl eligibility with seven wins and now Fordham will play his final game as a member of the Pack on Friday, as NC State takes on Memphis in the Gasparilla Bowl in his home state of Florida.

He recorded 53 total tackles and 1.5 sacks across the last four games, including a pair of 15-tackle games in wins over No. 8 Georgia Tech and the Seminoles, his family's school. Fordham's father played for FSU and his younger brother is committed to joining the Seminole program. The linebacker was quick to mention how important family bragging rights were after knocking off FSU.

Fordham joined some elite company, becoming the fourth Wolfpack linebacker to earn All-American honors since 2000. He followed the footsteps of his old teammate and mentor, Payton Wilson, who made the All-American team in 2023. Nate Irving and Levar Fisher rounded out the group, earning honors in 2010 and 2000, respectively.

The veteran defender finished the season with 130 total tackles, the most in the ACC. He added 56 solo tackles, placing second in that category behind Boston College defensive back KP Price, who ended the 2025 season with 65 solo takedowns. Nationally, Fordham's 130 tackles ranked fifth, but were the most by any linebacker in the four Power Conferences.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) and defensive end Isaiah Shirley (88) tackles North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Fordham got the start in every game for NC State in 2025, but the final game marked the most important for him and the program. Entering the rivalry matchup against North Carolina, Fordham had never lost to the Tar Heels during his extended stay in Raleigh. There was pride on the line and the linebacker played like it. He finished with 12 total tackles, a sack and two passes defended in the win.

"It's been an amazing journey. Obviously, never losing to them, it's something I've always dreamed of coming here at NC State," Fordham said. "It's something that's emphasized here every year. So it was awesome to go out there with a bang."

