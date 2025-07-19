4-Star Guard Jasiah Jervis Talks About Recruiting and Visits
The North Carolina State Wolfpack are heavily recruiting Jasiah Jervis, who is On3’s No. 53 overall player in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is a senior at White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac. He is also playing this summer with the NY Rena program on Nike’s EYBL Circuit.
He recently sat down with Jamie Shaw of On3.com and discussed the status of his game. He also opened up about his recruiting and schools he plans on visiting.
“It’s been great, you know. I’ve been in the lab with my trainer and we’re just focusing on building that point guard skill,” Jervis told On3.
“I’m coming off screens and just being that dominant ball handler. I’m working to be the best shooting guard in the country. I watch a lot of Devin Booker, Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), Jayson Tatum. You know, just the way they get into that mid-range, use their body to bump off defenders, that’s a lot of what I’ve been working on recently.”
Jervis does not have any visits pending currently, but does have a list of schools he is planning on checking out.
”I don’t have any visits planned right now, No official dates yet,” Jervis said. “I’m talking with NC State, Michigan State, Illinois, Tennessee, and Texas right now about visits. Maryland just offered me, too.”
Jervis said the Wolfpack coaches enjoy his game and believe he can fit in very well with the program.
“NC State, they love scorers and they love the way I score the ball. And how I play defense. They think I can fit in well with how they play. My conversations with Coach (Will) Wade have been great," Jervis said. "He just got the job, so this is new to him. And now he can come to these games and recruit me. He loves my game and I feel like we’ve got a good relationship.”
Right now, Jervis is just concentrating on winning the Peach Jam, where he will be scouted by even more coaches and more programs.
I don’t have any of these visits set yet,” Jervis said. “I’ll set them after Peach Jam, right now I’m just trying to win Peach. I'm not sure if I’ll commit early, or late yet."
One thing is for certain. Jervis wants to play in a family like atmosphere where he can win a national championship. He then wants to take off to the NBA.
“I want to go somewhere that is family orientated. The goal is to go to the NBA, so a team that’s going to push me as a pro. And they’re going to get a winner. I’ve been winning since eighth grade. That’s why a lot of schools love me because I win. I’m looking forward to winning a national championship with the team that I commit to.”