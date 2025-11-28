Two Key Takeaways From the Maui Invitational For NC State
RALEIGH — No. 23 NC State walked into the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium Monday looking like a program that could storm through a weaker field, according to national perception at least, at the Southwest Maui Invitational. It left the building losers of two of three games across the three days it spent there, a new low point in the Will Wade era for NC State basketball.
However, the Wolfpack has now determined some of its major issues and can get back to the drawing board. November for college basketball is all about testing your limits as a program, and while Wade's team might've disappointed the many Wolfpack fans hungry for a winner back home, the group learned a lot about itself.
The defense must improve
NC State allowed 85 points in the loss to Seton Hall, 70 points in the win over Boise State and a whopping 102 points in the final loss to the Texas Longhorns. Concerns about the defense existed before the Wolfpack left for Maui, but the two losses validated those doubts greatly.
The Wolfpack lacked defensive intensity throughout most of the Seton Hall game and simply couldn't handle the blitz of 3-pointers by the Longhorns in Wednesday's loss. Texas senior guard Jordan Pope buried seven threes, but the Wolfpack made little adjustment in generating a defense against him. Wade called the effort an "all systems breakdown" and added that they will look harder at the defense when they return home.
The Wolfpack's lack of a true big man harmed it throughout the event. While forward Ven-Allen Lubin battled down low, the back line of the defense lacked any true rim protection, forcing guards to switch onto larger forwards and centers.
Wade will either need to accelerate the development of freshman big Musa Sagnia to neutralize the success of other team's size, or the Wolfpack guards will need to be stronger when coming down to help in the post. Either way, NC State's defense is not currently equipped to deal with high-powered offense, placing tremendous pressure on the offense to perform every night.
The depth is real
Through the first four games, star forward Darrion Williams looked to be the focal point of the team's offense. Williams struggled in his three games in Maui, never scoring more than 16 points in the tournament. However, the star's difficulties on offense forced other members of the Wolfpack to step up and perform on that end.
Lubin established himself as a real scoring option, shining bright in the Texas loss with a season-high 23 points. Quadir Copeland scored 28 in the loss. The Wolfpack can attack teams from anywhere in different ways. They dominated Texas inside, but the defense simply didn't have answers for the Longhorns' success from beyond the arc.
Houston transfer Terrance Arceneaux got things going against Boise State after a spirited conversation with Will Wade following the Seton Hall game. The guard depth allows Wade to stick with the hot hand every night. In the first game, it was the freshman, Matt Able. Against Boise State, it was Arceneaux. In the final loss, it was Copeland and Alyn Breed.
NC State's depth keeps its ceiling for the season high enough that this team will still be in the mix when conference play begins. Given Wade's track record, the defense will likely improve as well.
