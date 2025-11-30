Dominant Performance From Will Wilson Propels Wolfpack to Rivalry Win

NC State's QB room combined for 320 of NC State's 386 yards in its 42-19 win over UNC:



CJ Bailey: 21-30 passing, 201 yards, 2 TDs; 8 carries, 65 yards

Will Wilson: 12 carries, 54 yards, 4 TDs



Vibes are high amongst the Wolfpack's signal-callers pic.twitter.com/VLlMNNyG9Z