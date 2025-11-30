Dominant Performance From Will Wilson Propels Wolfpack to Rivalry Win
RALEIGH — While NC State sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey threw for a comfortable 201 yards and two touchdowns, he wasn't the Wolfpack signal caller who stole the show in the team's 42-19 win over rival North Carolina under the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium.
That title belonged to freshman Will Wilson, the Wolfpack's not-so-secret weapon throughout the 2025 season. He capped off the regular season with his most impressive performance despite not throwing a single pass. Wilson finished the night with 54 yards on 14 carries, four of which were touchdowns for the Wolfpack, leading it to a 7-5 record to finish the regular season.
Establishing the run
Throughout the season, Wilson earned a larger role as the Wolfpack's short-yardage runner. Anytime head coach Dave Doeren and the Pack needed a yard or two, Wilson was the first option, checking in for Bailey. By the final week, with his confidence at an all-time high, the freshman became the focal point in Doeren's efforts to beat the Tar Heels with sheer physicality.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound quarterback couldn't be stopped by the somewhat stingy Tar Heel defense. Doeren credited Wilson's ability to drive forward, proven even more by the freshman's ability to squat 600 pounds, for his trust in the young quarterback. One play perfectly encompassed that strength, as Wilson plowed forward with the help of his offensive line for a 15-yard touchdown to go up 35-13.
"That was amazing. That was fun," Wilson said, holding back laughter after the game. "I got took for a ride. When I got tackled, next thing I know, my feet were in the air and I'm just enjoying the ride, protecting the ball. That was fun."
As Wilson grinned and laughed, describing the play, his mentor, Bailey, supported the freshman quarterback from off-camera. Moments before he was asked about his 15-yard touchdown, Bailey burst into the press conference, proclaiming Wilson as the "GOAT" before scampering away to wait for his turn at the podium.
Bailey's support of Wilson never wavered throughout the season. Watching from the sidelines as the freshman piled up four touchdowns in the win over NC State's top nemesis just added even more joy in Bailey's already stellar evening at the Carter. In terms of concern when Wilson has to come on for the Pack's offense, Bailey has none.
"I'm already getting ready for the next play when it comes to short yardage, because I already know he's going to go get the first down," Bailey said. "My mindset is when he goes in, shoot, don't worry about anything else but the next play because I already know what's going to happen. He might score."
Historic company
With his four touchdowns in the win over North Carolina, Wilson became the first NC State quarterback to score four rushing touchdowns in one game since at least 1995, as rushing touchdowns weren't tracked before that season.
Wilson also became one of five FBS quarterbacks to score four rushing touchdowns in the 2025 season. His performance against the Tar Heels will go down as one of the strongest individual outings by any member of the Wolfpack in the rivalry's history. The best part for NC State? He's only a freshman.
