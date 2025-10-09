NC State Stars Shine Among ACC’s Best After Six Weeks
It’s been six weeks of college football up to this point, and some of NC State’s best players have asserted themselves as the top players in the ACC conference or the country as a whole. The Wolfpack sits at 4-2, and while fans may have expected better at this point, the play of certain players, no matter the results of the games, has gotten fans on their feet and ready to cheer.
It’s time to take a look at how the Wolfpack is stacking up against the rest of the competition.
Getting the ball carrier on the ground
NC State’s rushing defense isn’t a stellar unit this season, but it doesn’t mean nobody's tackling. Linebackers Caden Fordham and Sean Brown are ranked at No. 1 and No. 4 in the ACC for tackles on the season, respectively. Fordham with 59 and Brown, 44.
Neither has been the perfect linebacker by any means this season, but it’s clear that no matter what happens, these two have a certain knack for getting to the football.
Getting it done on the ground
Fans in Raleigh don’t have, realistically, anything to complain about when it comes to running back Hollywood Smothers. Watching him run is watching an artist performing their craft. Smothers has asserted himself as one of the best backs in the nation, currently ranking No. 2 in total rushing yards with 693.
He’s second in yards after contact (472) and tied for fourth in forced missed tackles (32) according to Pro Football Focus.
Air attack is on point
As unfair as it is, much of the success for NC State this season rode on the shoulders of sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, and he’s delivered. He’s fourth in passing yards in the FBs, second in ACC, eighth in touchdowns in the FBS, second in ACC, second in EPA in the FBS, first in ACC and first in competitive percentage among the top 30 quarterbacks in the nation.
Head coach Dave Doeren has preached the weapon Bailey truly is, having the ability to keep the Wolfpack in any game and being the type of leader he is. It was hard to project the type of season Bailey would have, but it’s seemingly worked out in the Wolfpack's fans' favor so far.
