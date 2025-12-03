SI

Brent Key Signs Lucrative Contract Extension to Remain at Georgia Tech

Key was a rumored candidate for multiple jobs this cycle.

Mike McDaniel

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has signed a contract extension with the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech has agreed to a new five-year contract with head coach Brent Key, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The new deal will run through the 2030 season and includes a significant raise in salary, as well as increased investment for his staff. The Yellow Jackets are at their full revenue share for the program, and has allotted $150 million in resources for football over the next few seasons, which will entail a new performance center and a renovation plan for Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The deal, per Thamel, has been in the works for weeks.

Key has been speculated as a candidate for multiple jobs, most notably at Penn State. The Nittany Lions continue to swing and miss on replacements for James Franklin, who was fired in October. Key is 27-19 at Georgia Tech and went 9-3 in the regular season this year.

