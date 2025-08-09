A Checkup on a Former Wolfpack Receiver
The NC State receiving core may still be recovering from the loss of KC Concepcion this past offseason. He still has red on his jersey; it’s a different shade. His shade is a little darker as he now resides in College Station, Texas, excited to participate in the 2025 season with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Concepcion was a top receiver in the transfer portal for good reason. He’s a proven No. 1 receiver at the Power Four level, as he possesses a versatile skillset that Wolfpack fans enjoyed for two seasons. While at NC State, he caught 124 passes for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 356 yards and two scores on 60 attempts.
The versatility is evident as he played around 80% of his snaps in the slot, but lined up out wide as well. He can take jet sweeps, quick screens, and work out of the backfield. He can do it all from the receiver positions, and the Wolfpack found out quickly to give him the ball.
He’s already displayed his tenacity with the Aggies in their spring game. Concepcion caught seven balls for 64 yards and was a top target for quarterback Marcel Reed. A connection that, quite frankly, Concepcion thought wouldn’t be efficient on the outside looking in.
Concepion Stands Out
“I did not know Marcel really too well, and I was hearing that Marvel was not really a good passer,” Concepcion said. “But whenever I came up on the visit, he surprised me on the first day.”
Concepcion visited the Aggies in December, and not long after, he was an Aggie.
Aggie head coach Mike Elko surely knows who Concepcion is, as the two faced off in the ACC when Elko was coaching Duke, and before fall camp fully started, Elko just had to keep it short while describing Concepcion.
“What an unbelievable playmaker,” Elko said.
The playmaker in Concepcion wants to be the best receiver in the nation. It sounds like having an ego, but you have that edge when playing a competitive position like receiver. A primary reason why it hurts to see him leave the Wolfpack. With a developing quarterback, like sophomore CJ Bailey, Concepcion is the receiver you’d like a young quarterback to have.
While wanting individual success, Concepcion knows what A&M’s main priority is.
“If I have to sacrifice that for us to win an SEC championship and the national championship. I’ll do anything to sacrifice that,” Concepcion said on trading individual success for team success.
It’s under a month until A&M opens up with UTSA, and fans are just that much closer to seeing the impact Concepcion will have on this Aggies offense. He wants to ensure those fans are ready to see what he can do.
“Get y’all’s popcorn ready,” Concepcion said.
