Key Wolfpack Alumni Matchups to Watch in NFL's Week 2
NFL Week 2 is here, which means there will be “Pack Pros” hitting NFL fields throughout the country, ready to compete for their respective teams. It’s time to highlight and preview the games former Wolfpack players will participate in throughout the coming hours.
Payton Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers participated in one of the more exciting matchups of Week 1, winning over the New York Jets 34-32.
Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson totaled five tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. The Pittsburgh defense as a whole uncharacteristically couldn’t stop the run against the Jets, giving up 182 yards of rushing.
Wilson earned the second-worst defensive grade on the team with a 33.2, according to Pro Football Focus. Now the team will host its first home game against the Seattle Seahawks, looking to stay undefeated in the young NFL season.
Russell Wilson
Wilson didn’t have the best debut with his new team last NFL Sunday. The veteran quarterback struggled, going 17-for-37, 168 yards with no touchdowns or picks. Wilson averaged 4.5 yards per attempt and had an EPA per play of -0.07, ranking in the 31st percentile.
PFF gave Wilson a 54.5 passing grade in the 21-6 loss to the Commanders, and there have been reports of teams around the league watching film on rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, in preparation for him to potentially take snaps during a game.
It may be young in the NFL season, but the Giants may move on from the veteran and onto the young signal caller in Dart. The Giants play the Dallas Cowboys in week two.
Ikem Ekwonu
Carolina was without its starting left tackle in the first week of action due to his recovery from an emergency appendectomy two weeks prior. The Panthers struggled in their game against the Jasonville Jaguars, losing 26-10.
Now the team travels out west to face an Arizona Cardinals team with an improved pass rush. Ekwonu is currently questionable for the matchup, but has a shot to play.
Jakobi Meyers
The Las Vegas Raiders opened up their season with a win over the Patriots, 20-13. The Raiders offense is reimagined this season with new head coach Pete Carroll bringing in a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith.
Meyers seemed to enjoy the new system, catching eight passes for 97 yards. Before the season, Meyers requested a trade from the Raiders, but has put the request behind him and is currently playing on his original deal.
Las Vegas is set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football to close out week two of the NFL season.
