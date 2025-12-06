Broncos vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Denver Will Cruise Past Las Vegas)
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders are set to face off in an AFC West duel in Week 14. The Broncos have a firm grasp on the AFC West and have a very good chance of clinching the No. 1 seed in the conference. They hope to make easier work of the Raiders on Sunday easier than they did a few weeks back, when they barely escaped with a 10-7 win.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this game and then I'll give you my final score prediction.
Broncos vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Broncos -7.5 (-110)
- Raiders +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos -450
- Raiders +350
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-108)
- UNDER 40.5 (-112)
The odds have slightly shifted towards the Broncos throughout the week. The point spread has remained steady at 7.5, but their moneyline odds have moved from -400 to -450, giving them an implied probability of 81.82% of winning the game.
Broncos vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I think the Broncos will cruise past the Raiders:
There's an argument to be made that the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL. Their defense is starting to fall apart, and their offense has no juice, attempting to move the ball behind the worst offensive line in football. DVOA has them just a smidge above the Titans for last in the league, and while the Raiders managed to hang around the Broncos earlier in the season, I don't expect the same result in the rematch. The Raiders only put up seven points in that game, and if they have a similar result in Week 14, the Broncos' offense will find a way to score enough to cover the spread in this AFC West duel.
When it comes to the total, we have no choice but to take the UNDER. A combined 17 points were scored in the first meeting, and while I expect more points to be scored in the rematch, the defense is the strength of both these teams. The Broncos will cover as touchdown favorites, and the Raiders will once again struggle to score.
Final score prediction: Broncos 24, Raiders 10
