Wolfpack Linebackers Named Captains to Lead 2025 Defense
A pack needs its leader. A leader ready to go to war for his men, or in this case, team. That's exactly what the Wolfpack defense has in the heart of their defense. Linebackers Caden Fordham and Sean Brown were named captains for the 2025 season.
"I mean, it means a lot to the linebackers," Brown said. "You know, every different defense that we have, we feel like the defense goes through the linebackers, like the defense, the heart of the soul is the linebackers throughout the defense. And so it really means a lot to our room."
Brown and Fordham exude the heart they play with. Both are tackling machines on the field who can lead by example. Brown converted to the linebacker position after playing safety. In his first season as a linebacker, he totaled 96 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles, earning him an honorable mention as an All-ACC performer.
Fordham was on an even better track before tragedy struck. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury before the game against Syracuse last season. Before he went down, he led the team in tackles and has worked his way back to the field this season, ready to pick up where he left off.
"The biggest thing I've learned, especially on this defense, is, I mean, you've got to play your tail off no matter what, like nobody cares if you're hurting, tired, or what," Fordham said. "You've got to come in every day and be that guy, the same guy that everyone looks up to. So that's the biggest thing, just carrying yourself the same way every day, no matter what, leading this team."
Now the time has come to lead again. The 2025 season kicks off in a matter of days, and NC State fans hope this defense can be better than it was a season ago. It starts with the heart. Brown and Fordham are ready to get going.. The hope is that the two can return the defense to where it historically has been.
"Really, just we all believe in each other, and we all believe that, like, we all bought into the team, into the defense, and so we're all playing for each other. It's not like we all have individual goals, but we understand that the team's success comes with individual success, so with us just buying into that and believing in each other, we all know that we could be the best defense in the country."
It'll ease the mind of head coach Dave Doeren to get his defense back to where it usually is. Even if the talent isn't there on paper, at least he knows his defensive group will hunt. They're just following their leader's actions, who are violent and determined to get this unit where it should be.
