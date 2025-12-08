Reviewing NC State's Top 3 Recruits in 2026 Class

RALEIGH — With conference championships finished and NC State ready for a trip to a postseason bowl game, preparations for the 2026 season are already underway for the Wolfpack. Throughout the Early Signing Period, head coach Dave Doeren formalized his 2026 recruiting class, bringing in over 25 recruits to help take the Pack to the next level.

While NC State added exclusively three-star recruits, one bunch of them stood out more than the others and could make an impact for the Pack right out of the gate. Doeren showed very little hesitation in playing youngsters in 2025, in large part due to an onslaught of injuries NC State was forced to deal with on the defensive end. Could the top 3 recruits in the 2026 class be the next contributors?

Breaking down the top of the class

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Amiri Acker, wide receiver – Crescent, South Carolina - ★★★

6-foot-2 / 186 pounds

No. 72 wide receiver per 247Sports

Offers from Liberty, Appalachian State, Boston College

NC State's receiver room was one of the more balanced groups in the ACC in 2025, but it will likely lose some key pieces to graduation and the transfer portal. Acker made waves when he signed for the Wolfpack, already catching the attention of his future head coach. The recruit said he thinks NC State "can go 13-0 and win a national championship" with him as a part of the program.

Time will tell if the talented receiver can be a crucial part of helping the Wolfpack take the next step toward being a national contender, but he certainly brings an impressive pedigree. The mid-year enrollee caught 55 passes for 1,287 yards, scoring 16 touchdowns. He brings tremendous speed as a state champion 4x100-meter relay runner.

Tyreek Copper, wide receiver – Kinston, North Carolina - ★★★

6-foot-2 / 180 pounds

No. 79 wide receiver

Offers from Army, Air Force, Bryant and Campbell

Copper comes from inside the state as yet another talented wideout joining the Wolfpack in the class of 2026. His father, Terrance Cooper Jr., played at East Carolina and in the NFL. The young Copper will be a perfect fit for wide receivers coach Joker Phillips, who has preached versatility within his players to solid success over the last two seasons.

At Kinston High School, Copper was one of the most productive receivers in the state, amassing 4,361 yards on 251 catches. As for scoring, he did a lot of that too, coming up with 59 touchdowns across his high school career. He will join the Wolfpack as a mid-year enrollee, instantly joining the program for spring practices.

Zykir Moore, linebacker – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania- ★★★

6-foot-2 / 215 pounds

No. 40 linebacker

Offers from Akron, Toledo, Albany, Boston College, Maryland, Syracuse and UMass

With Caden Fordham and Sean Brown on the way out, NC State needed to reload its linebacker depth with younger talent to continue a strong tradition of skilled players at those positions. With defensive coordinator DJ Eliot's extensive connections to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, Moore came onto the Wolfpack's radar.

At Woodland Hills High School, Moore dominated at his position, tallying up 350 tackles and five interceptions as a defender. He scored 20 touchdowns, playing both ways at times during his career. Moore will join the Wolfpack with the other two strongest recruits as a mid-year enrollee and try to make an impact for the program immediately.

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.