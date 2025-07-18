Where Wolfpack QB CJ Bailey Ranks Among ACC Signal Callers
Andy Staples of On3 ranked the top 10 quarterbacks of the Atlantic Coast Conference. In his rankings, he placed North Carolina State Wolfpack sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey at No. 6.
Bailey is coming off of a freshman season which saw him light up scoreboards all across the conference. He had the most productive rookie campaign that Wolfpack fans have seen in a long time.
"The original plan at N.C. State last year was for Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall to cap an illustrious college career with a season in the ACC, but head injuries ended McCall’s season and career," Staples said.
Bailey was the next man up and he never looked back. Bailey was the same quarterback who threw to Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Miami's Jojo Trader as a prep star at Fort Lauderdale Chaminade Madonna Preparatory High School.
In high school, Bailey threw for 9,005 yards and 116 touchdowns, averaigng 204.7 yards each time he laced up the cleats. He finished high school with a quarterback rating of 132.8. He was a team captain and a two-time Offensive Player of the Year in Broward County. He also earned first-team all-state honors three years in a row.
Bailey was perhaps Miami head coach Mario Cristobal's greatest recruiting failure as Bailey was not offered a scholarship until late in the recruiting season.
Bailey threw foir 2,413 yards in nine games with 17 touchdowns. He did suffer 10 interceptions. He also ran for an additional three scores. He was eighth in the conference with 22 total offensive touchdowns. He was also ranked eighth in passing efficiency with a 143.97 mark. If he cuts down on the interceptions, his efficiency will climb higher.
Staples just gushed over Bailey and sees him with a high ceiling.
"True freshman Bailey was thrown into the fray, and Bailey played quite well considering the circumstances. He completed 65 percent of his passes and averaged eight yards per attempt," Staples said. "He needs to cut down on his interceptions, but he could make a major leap after a full offseason as the starter with an offense designed around him. Kurt Roper, the QB coach who meshed well with Bailey last season, was promoted to offensive coordinator when Robert Anae was fired."