How CJ Bailey Fared in the Second Half vs. ECU
NC State quarterback CJ Bailey put the ACC on notice with his performance against East Carolina on Thursday. The quarterback passed for over 300 yards, with most of his damage coming from the beginning of the game, but how did the quarterback close the game out?
Bailey threw 11 times, completing seven, for 143 yards with no touchdowns. The Wolfpack offense sputtered throughout the second half; what would be their last touchdown late in the third quarter, courtesy of running back Hollywood Smothers.
The young signal caller showcased maturity in the second half. While he had no touchdowns, he was very aggressive with the ball, leading the Wolfpack to positive field positioning on two attempts, two field goals that didn’t go the Pack's way.
Bailey, even after only one game in, knows he’s different from last year.
“I would say my ability to take a shot downfield,” Bailey said after the game. “I’m really taking shots and risks. I’ll say I'm also running the ball better, running the ball a little more this year.”
Two receivers enjoyed the new mentality from their signal caller. Bailey completed two deep balls to Wesley Grimes and Teddy Hoffmann, setting up the Wolfpack in positive field position. Bailey showcased many new aspects within his game in the second half. The deep shots one. But overall, being smarter with the ball.
Multiple times throughout the game, he kept his eyes down the field when scrambling away from pressure and was able to find his targets all over the field. The development Wolfpack fans are so eager to see is unfolding in front of their eyes. A potential star may be under the tree.
Development is the keyword. Bailey still has much to work on.
“Being more accurate when I’m under pressure,” Bailey said. “Ball started to sail under my hand when I was taking hits or whatever the case may be. I can be better in those situations. I made those throws plenty of times before. It was just throwing under pressure.”
Third downs are another aspect that the Wolfpack and Bailey can look to improve upon. In the second half, the team only converted on one third down in five attempts. Both of the drives Bailey was able to push the ball down the field to Grimes and Hoffmann. The drive stalled. Leading to long third-downs in which the team couldn’t execute.
A win is a win. It’s time to celebrate it, and the Wolfpack certainly should. But when the tougher teams start rolling in throughout the season. Drives stalling while in positive field position decides games, and the Wolfpack offense has to learn from what it displayed in the second half.
“The mindset is really finishing better,” Bailey said. “I feel like we started off at a good pace, offense got it rolling, defense got it rolling. We just got to come out halfway better than how we did. And part of it is just me as a leader.”
