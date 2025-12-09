Wolfpack Trio Earns More All-ACC Recognition

RALEIGH — NC State already earned some honors from the ACC and its official all-league recognition, but the Wolfpack wasn't done. Linebacker Caden Fordham, running back Hollywood Smothers and tight end Justin Joly all came away with All-ACC First-Team honors according to the Associated Press.

The trio now has two notches on its collective belt after strong seasons. All three players helped the Wolfpack finish the season with a 7-5 record and a trip to the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Dec. 19. Whether or not all three play in the game remains to be seen, but they played a major role in getting there for head coach Dave Doeren and the rest of the Pack.

Reviewing Fordham's season

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

In the early stages of the 2024 season, Fordham looked like he might be the next member of a long line of Wolfpack linebackers to thrive in Doeren's defense. However, his season ended in disaster, as he suffered a season-ending knee injury. However, Fordham returned for one more year with the Pack and was named a captain and given the prestigious No. 1 jersey.

While Fordham still had his doubts about his knee following the injury, his confidence increased as the Wolfpack's season moved along. Even in the tougher stretches of the 2025 season, the linebacker persevered and led the defense to the best of his ability. Fordham moved around between both primary linebacker spots after fellow senior and team captain Sean Brown suffered an injury against Virginia Tech.

.@Caden_Fordham’s story should be studied.

To come back from tearing his ACL in October 2024 and end this year not just #1 in the ACC, but #1 in all of P4, #5 in the COUNTRY in tackles is absolutely phenomenal. I can’t imagine the work he had to put in to his recovery. pic.twitter.com/A3rgGy6dvx — Mallory Jones (@_callmemal) November 30, 2025

The veteran defender ended the season with 130 total tackles, the most in the ACC. He added 56 solo tackles, placing second in that category behind Boston College defensive back KP Price, who ended the 2025 season with 65 solo takedowns. Nationally, Fordham's 130 tackles ranked fifth overall, but were the most by any linebacker in the four Power Conferences.

Fordham became the first Wolfpack linebacker to be named to the AP All-ACC First-Team since Payton Wilson did it in 2020.

Reviewing Joly's season

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates his touchdown to win the game during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

After a slower start to the season, Joly hit his stride in the Wolfpack's win over Wake Forest. In the third game of the season against the Demon Deacons, Joly scored twice, catching four passes from sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey for 22 yards. From that point, the tight end was off to the races, ultimately scoring seven touchdowns, the most by any Wolfpack pass catcher.

He finished the year with 47 receptions for 468 yards, slightly lower than his output in the 2024 season from a yardage standpoint. However, he missed the upset victory over then No. 8 Georgia Tech after he suffered an injury during his best performance of the season the week prior against Pittsburgh. In the loss to the Panthers, he caught six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

A trick and a treat!



Justin Joly gives it his all for his second touchdown of the game and is over 100 yards for the first time in his career. #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/j83rRzqyjZ — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 25, 2025

The star tight end will almost certainly be one of the stronger candidates to play professionally after he finishes his Wolfpack career. Joly entered the season as a candidate for the Mackey Award, given to the nation's best tight end and was one of the lone members of the Wolfpack roster to be recognized nationally before the season began.

Reviewing the season for Smothers

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Smothers lived up to his name in 2025, dazzling fans and opposing teams with his breakaway runs, looking more like a Hollywood blockbuster film than a collegiate running back. Despite dealing with an injury throughout the latter part of the season, Smothers still led the ACC in rushing yards per game, averaging 85.4.

He came up 61 yards short of being the first NC State running back to rush for 1,000 yards since Reggie Gallaspy in 2018. Smothers became the first Wolfpack linebacker since Nyheim Hines in 2017 to earn first-team honors from the AP.

Smothers had several highlight-reel runs throughout the season, but his performance against Campbell might've been the most impressive during his time with the Wolfpack. While the Camels didn't pose much of a threat defensively, Smothers still found a way to be special, carrying the ball just four times for 123 yards and a touchdown. He caught two passes, with one being a touchdown reception.

After being relegated to the bench in his true freshman season at Oklahoma, Smothers more than proved he could be one of the more dynamic tailbacks in the nation in his two seasons with the Wolfpack.

