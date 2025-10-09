How NC State Can Disrupt Notre Dame’s Rising Star QB
Notre Dame made the College Football Playoff National Championship last season, and just like the team they lost to, the Ohio State Buckeyes, there was a sense of uncertainty entering this season. At the same time, both teams had defensive stars returning like Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, Leonard Moore and Christian Gray.
In the center of the offense, both teams had a black hole – even with offensive superstars like Jeremiah Smith and Jeremiah Love.
Having playmakers is great, but if you don’t have the proper sheriff in town to distribute the ball, it could be rough sledding. The Fighting Irish needed to find a solution at quarterback after Riley Leonard left for the NFL.
Who did they decide on? Well, a redshirt freshman, of course.
Enter CJ Carr, a consensus four-star recruit coming out of high school, who didn’t see any action a season ago. No matter, Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman trusted him, and despite the 0-2 start Notre Dame had, Carr has delivered this season.
On the season, he’s 86-of-127 for 1,280 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions with one rushing touchdown on the ground. He’s earned accolades such as the 2025 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Watch List, Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, and the 2025 Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List.
The biggest trait of Carr’s that shines is his accuracy. It’s taken time, but he’s slowly settled into the offense and now understands what he has to get down to win games. Pro Football Focus has him at an 81.6 passing grade with six big-time throws on the season, all coming on deep passes of 20 yards or more.
He’s dangerous, throwing in the middle of the field, having an NFL passer rating of 158.3 when throwing between the numbers at 10-19 yards down the field.
With an accurate quarterback and finding their way in a college offensive system, what’s the main weakness? Pressure, of course. Carr has a 51 offensive grade when under pressure and his adjusted completion percentage drops from a 73 overall to a 66.7.
If NC State wants to create chaos in South Bend on Saturday, sending pressure to Carr may be the key to unlocking sustained chaos for the entirety of the game.
