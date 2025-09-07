New Face to NC State Defense is Setting the Tone
The Virginia Cavaliers' offense brought challenges to the NC State defense. In Saturday’s game, there were moments where it felt like the Wolfpack couldn’t stop the Virginia offense even if it wanted to. The Cavaliers' offense outplayed the Wolfpack defense for the majority of the game, putting up 514 yards and converting 13 third downs to keep the chains moving.
One player stood out
When the chains weren’t moving, one player kept making the plays happen. One player who has enjoyed his start to the 2025 season is in his first year as a member of the Wolfpack. He was dominant in week one, and graduate defensive end Sabastian Harsh continued his dominance in week two.
Harsh finished the game with five total tackles, three quarterback pressures and three quarterback hurries. He leads the team in total pressures, quarterback hurries and is tied for quarterback hits throughout two weeks of the young season.
Football is the ultimate team sport; fans across the nation know it. Even with the dominance of Harsh in week two, it’s hard to completely wreck an entire offensive game plan.
- “We just got to win our one-on-one up front and get after the quarterback,” Harsh said. “There’s no other way of saying it, especially me. I hold a lot of that responsibility of getting to the quarterback, and I think just up front, we got to win our one-on-ones. Help out the back end and their coverage and play in tandem.”
Halftime adjustments?
The unit was nowhere close to playing in tandem in the first half. Virginia got out to a 24-14 lead at halftime and totaled 253 yards of offense. Cavalier running back J’Mari Taylor gashed the Wolfpack defense for a 39-yard touchdown run, setting the tone for the half.
Even in the second half, there was no sign of a tandem. Taylor rushed for a 66-yard touchdown, and the Virginia offense totaled 261 yards of offense. Even with their backs up against the wall, where it seemed impossible, the Wolfpack defense played in a tandem when it was needed.
- “I thought our first half was pretty bad,” head coach Dave Doeren said. “Gave up 24 points. A lot of untouched runs, uncovered guys. We just didn’t play well, and we got things to work on. I was proud of them in the second half. Only gave up one score.”
The one score was the 66-yard touchdown run, but outside of the big play, the defense showed up to make the big plays to seal the game.
It all comes back to trust, and the trust was felt most when the Virginia offense was driving to try and win the game. It was deja vu from week one. The NC State defense needed to come up big to secure a win for the team, and even if the fans in Carter-Finley didn’t think it would happen, the defense never blinked.
- “Being able to lean on the leaders on the defense,” Harsh said. “Sean [Brown] and Caden [Fordham] help out a lot. Those guys are really vocal when we’re out there. A lot of guys rely on them, and so having two tough guys like that on the defense makes it really easy to come out and get a hot start.”
