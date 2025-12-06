Why Dave Doeren is Embracing NC State's 2026 Brazil Game

RALEIGH — While the nature of college football's calendar has NC State head coach Dave Doeren constantly focused on the task directly in front of him, a major development for the Wolfpack over the last two weeks has caused him to look ahead. NC State and Virginia will play the first-ever college football game in Brazil in August 2026, building another bridge for the sport in South America.

Doeren has been focused on getting his team through November with a 3-1 record, earning bowl eligibility for the 11th time as NC State's head coach and securing commitments for the 2026 recruiting class. However, he took some time to officially address the now-confirmed international event, as he could not comment when the game was initially rumored to be in the works.

Embracing a massive opportunity

Rio, here we come! 🇧🇷



We will open the 2026 season by taking part in the historic College Football Brasil - the first-ever FBS college football game played in South America.



📰: https://t.co/CKH9yBeosA pic.twitter.com/afyKe6DLU9 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 1, 2025

The game will take place at Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão) in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. NC State's announcement indicated that the event is powered by a group called Athlete Advantage, as well as Brasil Sports Business. The NFL already made a footprint in South America with two games in Brazil over the last two seasons, which were deemed to be a success in terms of fan interest on the continent.

During his Early Signing Period press conference, Doeren expressed his excitement over the game, not just for his team, but for himself, too.

"What a great opportunity. I told the team this: I have been coaching 32 years of college football. All, and I've never been out of the country to coach a game, and so it's unique," Doeren said.

Nov 4, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan looks on during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

As for getting the game scheduled and arranged, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan was approached about the opportunity and went to Doeren. The Wolfpack coach spoke multiple times throughout the season about his preference to avoid non-conference games outside of NC State's recruiting bases, but Brazil was too unique to pass up.

"I'm thankful that Boo wanted to do and he was excited about it, just like I was," Doeren said. "That was a short conversation. 'Hey, do you want to play in Brazil?' Hell yes. And let's make sure it's safe for our guys. That's the biggest thing. You want to have a good place to play, and you want to have security and safety and all that while you're there."

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One of the positive caveats for Doeren was actually an aid in the recruiting process. The international opportunity will be a massive chance for NC State to get national attention, which can only help from a revenue and recruiting standpoint. The game should take place in college football's Week 0 next August.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.