The Wolfpack Defense Carries an Underdog Mindset for 2025
The transfer class for NC State's football program wasn't the flashiest. They didn't attain any crazy former five-stars or lure some big SEC names to the ACC. Instead, it was a more laid-back class with dominance in a group of five conferences like the Mountain West.
According to On3, the Wolfpack's transfer class ranks 57th in the country, with 17 players with a three-star rating next to their name. NC State is betting on the upside of many of these players, and new corner Brian Nelson II is certainly one of them.
Nelson transferred in from North Texas, a team in the AAC. He showcased some promising skills as a boundary corner in his role with the Mean Green. Now he comes into an ACC team in the Wolfpack, who desperately need some secondary help after losing multiple starters to the transfer portal.
He carries a heavy chip on his shoulder for a good reason. Like many players on this defense, he didn't get much attention as a high school player.
"Out of high school, I was recruited late," Nelson said. "I really didn't get that many offers until my senior year, so I was fortunate to go to college and go to a D1 school, so I just always had that chip on my shoulder. Knowing that schools overlooked me, and I'm ready to work wherever I go.
It's not just Nelson who carries the chip; it may be the entire program. 2024 was a disappointing 6-7 finish with a loss to East Carolina in the Military Bowl. The media surely hasn't given the Wolfpack any breaks for the results they've given; many have them finishing in the bottom half of the ACC.
Nelson wasn't in Raleigh a season ago, so he wasn't a part of the 2024 season, and neither were the other 17 players who are a part of the Wolfpack for the first item via the transfer portal. Optimism still soars in the locker room for NC State.
"I love being an underdog," Nelson said. "Regardless of what the media says or not. Just being an underdog is just like a great chip to have on your shoulder because, you know, you get to prove it wrong. You get to bloom out of nowhere. Just show people what you're about."
Nelson seems hell bent on making sure he makes an impact this season. The starting spot alongside Devon Marshall is open; many players are gunning for it. His teammates certainly have given him praise for the work he's done in camp.
During media availability, Temple transfer Jamel Johnson was asked who stood out so far on the defense.
He gave two names
Marshall and Nelson.
If Nelson officially gets the starting nod, there's no doubt he'll make it count.
