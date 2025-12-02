Assessing Bowl Options for NC State After 7-5 Season
RALEIGH — NC State secured its seventh and final win of the regular season over the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday and will now await the results of the conference championship games to see where it will head for a postseason bowl game.
Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren secured an 11th trip to a bowl game in 13 seasons, leading the Pack with his team's win over Florida State. The group improved its stock with the win over the Tar Heels, opening up a larger group of potential bowl options come December and January. Where will NC State end up?
Bowl options for the Wolfpack
Gasparilla Bowl - Dec. 19, Tampa, Fla.
A trip to the Sunshine State could be on deck for the Wolfpack. However, NC State might've played its way out of the Gasparilla Bowl with the UNC win. It would be the earliest option possible for the Pack and also the widest variety of potential opponents. The bowl has tie-ins with the ACC, AAC, C-USA and former Big East programs.
Military Bowl - Dec. 27, Annapolis, Md.
A return to the Military Bowl is a possibility for the Wolfpack. The program could exorcise some of its demons after losing to East Carolina in Annapolis to conclude the 2024 season, but it also could be another bowl NC State has played its way out of.
Fenway Bowl - Dec. 27, Boston, Mass.
NC State could get an opportunity to take its talents to one of the most iconic sports venues in the United States, playing in Fenway Park. It will be just the fourth playing of the Fenway Bowl, which has tie-ins with the ACC and the American Conference. North Carolina finished its 2024 season with a loss to UConn in the last Fenway Bowl.
Pinstripe Bowl - Dec. 27, The Bronx, N.Y.
Another bowl in a baseball stadium for the Wolfpack. NC State has never been to the Pinstripe Bowl in its 15-year existence, but would be eligible given its affiliation with the ACC. Opponents for the Wolfpack in the game could come from the American, the Big 12, or the Big 10.
Birmingham Bowl - Dec. 29, Birmingham, Ala.
This was the most popular option for the Wolfpack amongst the predictions in the buildup to the North Carolina game, but has fizzled away after NC State finished the season with seven wins. The Wolfpack could still end up in the South, but it's looking less likely now.
Duke's Mayo Bowl - Jan. 2, Charlotte, N.C.
At the end of the day, these bowls are trying to maximize the financial gains from their events. While NC State might be at the lower end in terms of prestige for the 2025 season, it would be closer to a home game for the Wolfpack fan base, who would more than likely bring a large crowd to Bank of America Stadium.
