All Wolfpack

Assessing Bowl Options for NC State After 7-5 Season

The Wolfpack could be sent to several different bowl games around the country after finishing the 2025 season with seven wins.

Tucker Sennett

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddles during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddles during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH — NC State secured its seventh and final win of the regular season over the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday and will now await the results of the conference championship games to see where it will head for a postseason bowl game.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren secured an 11th trip to a bowl game in 13 seasons, leading the Pack with his team's win over Florida State. The group improved its stock with the win over the Tar Heels, opening up a larger group of potential bowl options come December and January. Where will NC State end up?

Bowl options for the Wolfpack

Dave Doere
Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Gasparilla Bowl - Dec. 19, Tampa, Fla.

A trip to the Sunshine State could be on deck for the Wolfpack. However, NC State might've played its way out of the Gasparilla Bowl with the UNC win. It would be the earliest option possible for the Pack and also the widest variety of potential opponents. The bowl has tie-ins with the ACC, AAC, C-USA and former Big East programs.

Military Bowl - Dec. 27, Annapolis, Md.

A return to the Military Bowl is a possibility for the Wolfpack. The program could exorcise some of its demons after losing to East Carolina in Annapolis to conclude the 2024 season, but it also could be another bowl NC State has played its way out of.

Fenway Bow
Dec 28, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; A general view of Fenway Park before a game between the Connecticut Huskies and North Carolina Tar Heels. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Fenway Bowl - Dec. 27, Boston, Mass.

NC State could get an opportunity to take its talents to one of the most iconic sports venues in the United States, playing in Fenway Park. It will be just the fourth playing of the Fenway Bowl, which has tie-ins with the ACC and the American Conference. North Carolina finished its 2024 season with a loss to UConn in the last Fenway Bowl.

Pinstripe Bowl - Dec. 27, The Bronx, N.Y.

Another bowl in a baseball stadium for the Wolfpack. NC State has never been to the Pinstripe Bowl in its 15-year existence, but would be eligible given its affiliation with the ACC. Opponents for the Wolfpack in the game could come from the American, the Big 12, or the Big 10.

Duke's Mayo Bow
Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck receives the ceremonial mayo dump after his teams’ win over Virginia Tech Hokies at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Birmingham Bowl - Dec. 29, Birmingham, Ala.

This was the most popular option for the Wolfpack amongst the predictions in the buildup to the North Carolina game, but has fizzled away after NC State finished the season with seven wins. The Wolfpack could still end up in the South, but it's looking less likely now.

Duke's Mayo Bowl - Jan. 2, Charlotte, N.C.

At the end of the day, these bowls are trying to maximize the financial gains from their events. While NC State might be at the lower end in terms of prestige for the 2025 season, it would be closer to a home game for the Wolfpack fan base, who would more than likely bring a large crowd to Bank of America Stadium.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.